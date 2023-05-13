All I wanted was a brand new fully loaded pickup truck. That was it, a simple goal for a simple soul. It might not sound like much to aim for but there it is. Owing to my rather limited budget and demands of a growing family, I went for years buying used pickups and fixing them up. I overhauled the engines and dressed up the exteriors as best I could afford, but my secret ambition was to have a brand new, never sat in, fully decked out pickup truck.
Guys like me pretended to turn up our noses at new vehicles. We figured anybody could throw enough money at something and call themselves cool, but only a real man could modify a stock vehicle and make it a more authentic expression of talent and masculine personality. Still, I think we all secretly pined for accessories like power windows and locks.
After the Army, I came home and worked at a Chevrolet dealership. I was inside and outside and under the hood of new pickups every day. A bedrock male belief, looking back, was that a pickup truck was supposed to be a working man’s vehicle. If it got too fancy, you’d spend all your time trying to look good instead of getting work done. A truck was supposed to look like a truck, act like a truck and be a truck, unless of course you were a salesman driving a demo, in which case nobody took you seriously anyhow.
I spent a lot of time in fancy new pickups, dreaming of the day I’d have one of my own, one I wouldn’t have to lean way over to the passenger side to lock or unlock the door or crank the windows to catch a breeze. That seemed to my mind to be the height of inconvenience.
Back then, I thought Dodge was the ugliest truck of all time. That was just my GM bias, I guess. I didn’t like Ford either, but that was a more traditional rivalry. Except for their Mopar drivetrains, I sneered at Dodge. I apologize now and lay it off to my youth. What Dodge had that nobody else did was one very special feature introduced in 1973- the extended cab. Adding insult to ugly, extended cabs stretched the wheelbase. With an 8’ bed, the truck was longer than a locomotive and wouldn’t fit in a normal garage. It seemed a crime against a full sheet of plywood to shorten bed length to accommodate extended cabs. But look at us now. Almost every pickup on the road has graduated from single cab to extended to four-door crew cabs, almost all with beds shorter than the kind we sleep in. So, my apologies to Dodge, they were out there first with a better idea, and GM and Ford had to follow. Single cab trucks now seem positively quaint, like mules must have looked to Model T’s.
But I’m ahead of myself. I wanted a pickup with everything on it. I figured if I ever got one, I’d have reached the pinnacle of wealth. Shucks, I might even be a millionaire. I used to allow myself such flights of fancy as I test drove the latest model around the streets and roads near the dealership. Along in those years also came keyless remotes, but only on the higher end, fancier automobiles. Trucks had yet to go all in on such extravagant trinkets. But look at us now. Walk across any Walmart parking lot and listen for the chirp of door locks being activated on everything from Kia’s to Cadillacs. It’s hard to imagine a time before all this, a day when you had to drive a manual shift to take your driver’s license test, a day when air conditioning and automatic transmission was optional, a day when radios were AM only; no FM, eight-track or cassette. Bluetooth wasn’t even a word yet. Those were primitive times indeed.
Today, there’s a new trend, slightly different than back in the day. Today’s fancy trucks are getting all muscled up and militarized. Some resemble armored fighting vehicles with four-wheel drive and big tires and massive bumpers, designed for all sorts of conditions we will never encounter. LED headlights and rows of auxiliary flood and spot lights blister the paint off oncoming traffic, powerful enough to ignite any bird that happens to fly past. We have to go out looking for excuses to engage the four-wheel drive and constantly pine for mud deep enough to justify a truck that sits three feet off the ground and requires a step ladder to get the mother in law aboard. My decked out pickup goal seems rather antiquated these days. I guess I’ll just have to readjust my dream truck fantasy, near as I can tell.
