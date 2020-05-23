There have been some amazing messages and information given to us by some very intelligent, mindful people in our world. We have lived life so fast that many of these messages are just words without much meaning. However, some of those words actually make to your brain where they are processed into a thought. These thoughts can and do have an outcome on your life.
Think for a moment about something someone has said or you have read that you remember. How did those words affect your thoughts when you heard them? Remembering them today means that they had an impact on your life. You formed an opinion based on those words. Was that opinion one that helped you to be, do or have more in your life?
When words that you see or hear form an opinion in your mind, that can result in a chang- ing of your personality, the way you do certain things. For instance, when I was a teenager, my grandfather would tell me sto- ries of his life and how hard it was. He would say to me, “Work hard and NEVER give up.” Those words had a profound impact on my life. As a result of them, I have always worked hard in everything that I have done and when I thought it was hopeless, I pushed
Janna Valencia
Ziglar Advice
forward, never giving up.
You see, those words had mean-
ing but more than that, they were mindful. While that statement is how many people live life, I lived it that way thinking it was the only way because it was part of my mindset. It was not the only way and maybe not even the best way, but it was the way mind per- ceived the words that had mean- ing to me.
You determine what becomes meaningful in your life, whether it
is productive or unproductive. I have listened to people tell me that they feel like they are not good enough. When we drill down into it, that thought, came from someone else’s words that became meaningful and when held in that way for a length of time, it becomes part of your personality. The result is that you do not live life to your full potential because of this limiting belief.
You can change any belief that you have that doesn’t serve your best interest. You do it by chang- ing your mind. You change your mind by changing what go into it. What you feed your mind becomes part of the new way you think, and this changes how you feel. The two things together, change your personality.
Zig Ziglar said, “You are who you are and what you are because of what has gone into your mind. You can change who you are and what you are by changing what goes into your mind.”
Change your mind, change your world. It really is that simple.
If you would like learn more about Janna Valencia and Zig Ziglar’s time tested methods of achieving success visit her on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/JannaV alencia.TeachingSuccess
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.