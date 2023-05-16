Last Friday night, the Texas House of Representatives passed Senate Bill 14 to stop the gender modification of children in the State of Texas. I felt a great relief after voting for this bill. I truly believe this is one more way to protect Texas’ greatest resource—our children.
We postponed the vote following outbursts and protests as well as multiple amendment attempts to gut the bill. In the end, the will of the people of Texas prevailed.
While many have said this means that families will ultimately leave our state as they seek these kinds of medical interventions for their kids, I hope this sends a message that it is time to seriously reconsider this way of thinking.
I have four kids of my own and they are, like any children, unique individuals. They are not little replicas of Taylor and me. They have their own dreams and desires and feelings. God created them this way and for that I am grateful.
What I do not believe is that any of my children has fully developed as a person. Science and medicine tell us that the human brain is not completely developed until a person is in their mid to late 20s. For this reason, we put safeguards in place for every child as they grow, develop and mature.
We do not allow kids to drive a car before they are 15.
Children are not allowed to consume alcohol or tobacco.
Kids cannot purchase or own a gun.
If my 11-year-old son announced he wanted to be an army man, I would not send him off to war.
Growing up, becoming an adult, discovering who you are is a long and arduous process. It is difficult and in the teen years, hormones rage and cloud our judgment. It is all part of the process. As parents we are there to walk beside them, train and encourage along the way.
Passing SB 14 is only one more guardrail, an effort to protect and care for kids who are working through feelings, emotions, and doubts about who they are and who they are becoming.
Anyone who knows me would tell you that my faith is the foundation of who I am. And while I may not personally subscribe to the idea of someone choosing another gender, I am not standing in the way of an adult who makes that kind of decision. I will, however, stand in the way of a child who could suffer brutal consequences from hormone therapies that can last a lifetime.
I believe children need to be children. That is why I voted for SB 14.
This week I will also be voting to send the committee substitute of SB 8 out of the Public Education Committee to the House floor for further consideration.
I am currently being accused of flipping or no longer being behind public schools. The reality is I care deeply about public schools. All four of my kids are in them and I have no desire to see them hurt or fail.
Last summer I mailed a letter to all the superintendents in my district to praise them for their efforts and also warn them of the woke indoctrination that continues to push into schools across our state. That indoctrination has stoked the fire behind the school choice effort.
Since elected, I have stood against ANY kind of voucher system in our state. The sad truth is, I cannot now stand by while pornographic content enters in, while pride celebrations are praised, while history begins to be erased. I am so thankful we are not suffering this way in HD 8, but it is imperative we protect all of Texas’ children. They do not deserve to be stuck in schools where these things are happening.
The version of this bill I am voting for has been greatly negotiated to bring benefit to our local schools and protect them as well. Sadly, many do not know or want to know what is actually involved as social media ad campaigns continue to ratchet up with false information from lobby groups.
What I am voting for eliminates the STAAR test. It does not replace it with more. The testing that will still be required is a federal requirement that cannot be undermined at the state level.
There will be accountability for private schools receiving funds. Students participating through ESAs will have to be tested and reporting made to the TEA.
The only public school students that would be eligible to take advantage of the program would be special education students and those who are in failing schools (F rating).
As this bill currently stands, schools in HD 8 will not suffer as a result. In fact, they will benefit from the elimination of over 20 additional cumbersome regulations. Publics schools will also be able to receive ESA money from a child who desires to come into their school.
This bill will reach the House floor where there will be vigorous and appropriate debate as we all attempt to provide for and protect children in the great State of Texas.
As always, I am so grateful for your support and please don’t hesitate to reach out to my office.
State Representative Cody Harris is in his third term representing House District 8 which covers Anderson County, Cherokee County, Navarro County and a portion of Henderson County. Harris is a Republican and resides in Palestine with his family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.