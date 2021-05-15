Sitting across the table from the people buying our home in 2020, the closing attorney awkwardly offered all of us some hand sanitizer. At the time it seemed slightly unusual. I mean, it was always on the school supply shopping list—appropriate for small children who didn’t know it’s not a good idea to trade pencils with your buddy who just picked his nose.
Prior to C-word, it was regularly clipped to my kids’ backpack in an ugly rubber holder. That was when my primary goal was avoiding stomach bugs.
That was also when you could buy as much hand sanitizer as you wanted on any given day.
We made our way through the closing and in stilted conversation asked each other what was up with this whole toilet paper thing. The soon to be new lady of the house quickly checked Amazon for it and said it wasn’t available to order online and we all pondered what, if anything, it could possibly have to do with a virus that looked like it might be spreading in the United States.
The day after closing, the country officially shut down.
I took the oversized package of toilet paper that I had purchased at the Home Depot for around $25 and crammed it in with the last of our possessions to trek to East Texas. My mom had been sure to tell me before we left, I should get it if I had the chance. It was a logical purchase for moving into a new home regardless.
Like everyone, I had no idea what was to come.
I don’t know that I ever fully understood the run on toilet paper.
My own conclusion is it is about control, about wanting to feel in control when the world seems out of it.
It is people easing their minds.
When circumstances are out of control, try controlling the things you can.
I recall a time, not so long ago, announcing that I am not one of those people with control issues.
I think God laughed.
A couple of nights ago, my daughter called from Georgia to say she’d just gotten gas, asking what is up with the gas shortage. I tried explaining it wasn’t necessarily a shortage or shouldn’t be one at this point. The ransomeware attack had shut things down only temporarily and by the end of the week it should be just fine. It wasn’t that we were out of gas so much as a method of distribution.
That was irrelevant because where she was people were lining the block to fill up and fill up again before it was gone.
But this situation, much like toilet paper and hand sanitizer a year ago, reminds me even though we don’t actually control things, this was a way to once again attempt to ease our minds.
Pipeline down. Uncertain consequences. Go get gas. Check. Relief.
The prophecy has been fulfilled.
The disruption contained.
There is now a gas shortage in Georgia where there wasn’t one prior.
What will it take, I wonder, to be relieved of this mentality.
Today I was able to drive to work with plenty of gas in my car and I am grateful.
If I buy all the toilet paper on the shelf, there is a cursory sense of relief (no pun intended).
If I buy extra hand sanitizer I may also have a fleeting sense of comfort. (I did, by the way, buy extra sanitizer as soon as it was available and it is still sitting in the cabinet in my laundry room—untouched.)
Did my false sense of security deprive someone else?
I am purposefully looking for ways to move out and away from self preservation, meager attempts to feel in control. I can’t help but believe there would be a far greater sense of relief and comfort if I’d found a way to help other people get meet their need rather than scramble set my mind at ease.
