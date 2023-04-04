Quality of life in the State of Texas is a significant reason for our continued success as a state and the reason so many continue to choose to make it home. For those of us who are natives, it is in our blood and we would never leave. Regardless of whether or not you chose to move to Texas or were blessed to be born here, I am always looking for ways to keep the quality of life high and improve upon it when possible. One critical issue that speaks directly to individual success is access to broadband service.
The Broadband Development Office recently conducted studies that showed nearly 2.8 million Texas households do not currently have broadband access. This equates to about 7 million Texans.
So many of us are able to take for granted this service that has become a standard part of how we live our daily lives. From filling out a job application online to attending a class or even seeing a healthcare provider, broadband service has moved from being a luxury to a necessity for most of us.
Twenty-three percent of Texans are facing barriers that negatively affect their quality of life by limiting their opportunities without this crucial service.
The committee substitute for House Bill 9 is a bold effort to break through this barrier and offer a long term, holistic solution for our connectivity needs. It is why I chose to be a coauthor of the legislation.
If passed, this effort would create the Texas Broadband Infrastructure Fund which would be administered by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts. Five billion dollars from the economic stabilization fund would:
• establish grants by way of the Broadband Development Program
• allow the Texas Universal Service Fund (TUSF) to be fully funded
• provide for 9-1-1 funding and NextGen 9-1-1 upgrades and services
• fund a Pole Replacement Program which was authorized by the 87th Legislature
• provide increased connectivity needs for qualifying schools
• improve public safety and telecommunications connectivity
• create and update broadband maps
• provide outreach to communities addressing expansion, adoption and affordability of broadband services
The substitute version of HB 9 also helps clarify language from the original bill to provide for the money transfer in the Broadband Infrastructure Fund. It also makes clearer the types of service the fund is able to address and provides language that authorizes the Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Company to manage the fund’s investments.
HB 9 is currently in the State Affairs Committee. You can track this and all legislation by going online to house.texas.gov and clicking on the research tab.
State Representative Cody Harris is in his third term representing House District 8 which covers Anderson County, Cherokee County, Navarro County and a portion of Henderson County. Harris is a Republican and resides in Palestine with his family.
