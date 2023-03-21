Just before the bill filing deadline for the 88th Legislative Session, Speaker of the House Dade Phelan announced the final round of priority bills. These bills lay the groundwork for conservatives and what we are all fighting for in this session.
The bill packages address issues that I hear questions about every single day—from taking care of students and teachers to securing our border and building infrastructure.
We all know that the success of our schools is indicative of the success of our future. Without an environment for the next generation to safely learn and mature mentally and physically, we do not have good prospects ahead. The education bills we are putting forward will protect classrooms, help recruit and retain teachers and spur educational success.
• HB 3 will further develop safety standards to prepare for possible emergencies.
• HB 11 is designed to improve teacher recruitment as well as preparation. This legislation also focuses on improving retention policies for quality educators.
• HB 13 requires all Texas schools to have an Active Shooter Preparedness Plan. It also offers greater funding for mental health and safety.
• HB 600 will offer greatly needed cost of living adjustments for retired teachers.
• HB 900 will protect students from sexually explicit and inappropriate literature by putting in place mandatory review standards for books in our school libraries.
Last week I wrote about protecting our border and the establishment of the Border Protection Unit by HB 20. There are a number of other bills that will work hand in hand with that effort to find solutions to the monumental problem our Federal Government has ignored.
• HB 7 will create the Legislative Border Safety Oversight Committee to guide our border policies and provide oversight for the Border Protection Unit.
• HB 800 cracks down on human smuggling. This legislation would increase mandatory minimum sentences for convictions to 10 years in prison.
• HB 1600 will establish fines for people who do not use an official port of entry to come into our state.
• The fentanyl crisis, which is directly tied to our porous border, is targeted by HB 6 which increases the penalties for fentanyl-related crimes.
Our state’s infrastructure needs continue to grow along with our growing population. Priority bills to address these needs include HB 9 which will create the Texas Broadband Infrastructure Fund to administer our broadband development program. This would ensure universal, affordable access across Texas.
HB 10 will create the Texas Water Fund to invest billions of dollars that are crucial to water infrastructure projects. Both the demand and security for water are increasing and we have to rise to meet this need.
My own HB 14 was also named a priority as it streamlines the process for property development and makes building reviews more timely.
I firmly believe these bills, as identified by the Speaker, offer innovative ideas and solutions that will improve every Texan’s way of life. I am here to work for you and do not take the responsibility lightly.
As always, do not hesitate to reach out to my office at (512) 463-0730 with any questions or concerns.
State Representative Cody Harris is in his third term representing House District 8 which covers Anderson County, Cherokee County, Navarro County and a portion of Henderson County. Harris is a Republican and resides in Palestine with his family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.