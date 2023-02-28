Since taking office in 2019, I have been a staunch defender of our rural public schools. From providing the largest increase to public education funding in decades through HB 3 in my first session, to banning the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 last session, I have made improving public education one of my top priorities. In 1876, the writers of the Texas Constitution felt so strongly that they made “free public education” one of the main pillars of that sacred document. We know that when our students receive a quality education it ensures a prosperous future for our state. It is a way to give our children hope, encouragement and confidence to become responsible and productive adults.
This session, Speaker Phelan assigned me to the House Public Education Committee, and I am truly excited about what this means. There are so many issues we will address this year that will have a lasting impact on schools all over the state.
We all know that before any teacher or student can be successful in the classroom, they must be in a safe and protected environment. Even before the tragic events of Uvalde, we all were well aware that the safety of our children is paramount. After that horrific scene, it became imperative to address the situation with urgency. That is why I planned and hosted the School Safety Forum in Palestine last July to bring together educators, law enforcement, legislators and other community stakeholders to find strategies and solutions. It was a way to start the conversation that we continue now in this legislative session.
Recommendations have been made to the TEA based on thorough reports of that tragic day. We will make sure that useful measures are implemented and that school systems across the state have the funding required to make them work. I have no interest in making our schools into prisons with razor wire or one-size-fits-all mandates. I do, however, think it critical to be sure ISDs have what they need to practically and effectively keep our kids safe.
While our children must be physically protected, they also need protection from the ever-growing threat of the woke agenda. I will fight to keep grotesque sexual and pornographic content that is unquestionably inappropriate out of our public school system. I will fight to hold schools accountable and encourage local control. That said, local control is not an excuse to allow out-of-control political subdivisions to bombard students with filth.
We can do all of this by promoting parent-teacher relationships, hiring qualified and effective educators and keeping curriculum focused on essential subjects like math, science, reading, history and English.
I am so grateful to live where I do and raise my children in this community. Most ISD’s within HD8 are already working on and fighting for these things. They still prioritize keeping parents involved and informed and protecting small-town values. Our rural schools are the example that should be followed—where our traditional conservative culture and values are preserved and passed on. That’s why I have and will continue to be an advocate for and defender of our rural public schools.
State Representative Cody Harris is in his third term representing House District 8 which covers Anderson County, Cherokee County, Navarro County and a portion of Henderson County. Harris is a Republican and resides in Palestine with his family.
