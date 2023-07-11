There was a time, not so long ago, when communities were united in their support of an unspoken set of moral guidelines. There were tacitly agreed upon moral implications to certain behaviors. Friends, families and churches worked in cohesion to protect and preserve life in a godly manner. In that environment, we had a particular sense of safety, a communal way of rearing the next generation.
Sadly, this cohesion seems to continue evaporating.
On so many fronts we are doing battle with evil. And as many fronts that are assaulted, I am committed to defending—from faith to family to our political framework.
It is why I am so grateful to still live in rural East Texas where we are willing to fight to keep this sense of safety and protection for our families and children.
It is why I believe faith in God is critical and must not be eroded. He is our greatest caretaker.
It is why I believe my role in the legislature is important. I will fight there to cover our families and communities as best we can under the protection of the law in the great State of Texas. It is one more line of defense.
Everything else we do comes back to our homes and the raising of our families. We have to start there if our children are going to be safe. Without this, our society will crumble. We need the next generation prepared for their future, able to continue fighting the good fight.
During the 88th Legislative Session, so much of what we accomplished was designed for this purpose. Things that no one would ever think we would have to actually spell out for people, were spelled out.
These will no longer be unspoken guidelines. We will speak the truth and make it perfectly clear that we will not stand by while predators pursue and attempt to harm or kill our children. We have drawn the line in the sand and will now defend it so that we may defend them.
This session we passed legislation that:
• Removes sexually explicit materials from public schools.
• Keeps children from sexually explicit drag show performances.
• Stops gender modification surgeries and drug prescriptions for minors.
• Forces pornographic websites to verify ages of users to keep kids out.
• Protects children from predatory social media companies.
• Stops men from competing as if they were women in female sports competitions.
• Requires armed guards to protect kids in schools.
• Funds panic buttons in schools to reduce law enforcement response times.
When I read over the list, I am grateful for what we accomplished but I am also saddened that this is what is required of our State Legislature.
This is the calling. We are called to represent our constituents and in so doing, our values.
We will stand in the gap and work to protect our homes, our families and our children. Please stand with me.
As always, do not hesitate to reach out to my office with your concerns and questions.
State Representative Cody Harris is in his third term representing House District 8 which covers Anderson County, Cherokee County, Navarro County and a portion of Henderson County. Harris is a Republican and resides in Palestine with his family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.