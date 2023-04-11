Last Thursday members of the Texas House of Representatives spent almost 12 hours discussing and debating our budget for the next two years. The Texas Constitution has made this the only requirement of the Texas Legislature and we approved a $302.6 billion budget that clearly reflects our conservative values.
General revenue dollars were reserved for Republican priorities, including $17.5 billion for property tax cuts, $5 billion for our schools and another $4.6 billion for the security of our border.
As we all know, school safety continues to remain at the forefront and we included an additional $1.6 billion in funds for securing school campuses across the state.
Throughout the interim and into this session, I have heard from teachers who need pay raises as well as retired teachers who are struggling under the burden of inflation. To meet these critical needs, we approved both a $3800 pay raise for current teachers and allocated $3.5 billion for the cost of living pension increases for retired teachers.
We also added funding that will provide a pay raise for all state employees who have not had increases since 2014.
I am also continuing to work to ensure that taxpayer funds will not be directed to universities that use Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). The House rider on the budget bill specifies no state funds can be used for DEI practices, personnel or training.
To help Texas stay prepared for future emergencies, I presented a floor amendment to allocate $128 million for Texas A&M Emergency Response Services. The amendment passed and will ensure the base funding for Texas’ statewide emergency management team. The Texas Division of Emergency Management leads the effort and works with four service agencies: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory and the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.
Other amendments that passed included one that will offer additional training for first responders when having to handle situations with the deadly drug fentanyl as well as the Herrero amendment that denies using state funds for voucher programs.
We continue to make it a priority to care for families by making sure that programs like Alternatives to Abortion are fully funded. We included an $80 million increase to aid the program. The sanctity of life has always been and will continue to be non-negotiable for me.
We also approved $402 million to help our state’s juvenile justice system.
In an effort to assist our communities and its mental health needs, we approved $3 billion more for mental health services, substance abuse treatment and new hospitals.
The budget passed by a vote of 136-10 with only a few Democrats and two “Republicans” voting no.
The House budget bill will now move to the Senate Finance Committee as we look for common ground to finalize the State budget. After the Senate passes its own budget bill, it will move to conference committee so that our two chambers can find a compromise that is beneficial to all Texans.
As always, do not hesitate to reach out to my office with your questions and concerns. It is an honor to serve you.
State Representative Cody Harris is in his third term representing House District 8 which covers Anderson County, Cherokee County, Navarro County and a portion of Henderson County. Harris is a Republican and resides in Palestine with his family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.