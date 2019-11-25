I have been guilty of thinking negatively. As much as I try not to do that, it happens. I am a very positive person and have learned over the years to think that way to be able to achieve more in my life. One of the things I have become more aware of is how I think.
We all have contrasting thoughts. This is really what makes us creators of the world we live in. Without contrast we would not achieve new things. Although a contrasting thought is negative, there is a difference in one that is creative and one that has a negative impact on you. The creative contrasting thought is one that determines what you do not want to be, do, or have. The negative contrasting thought is one that is continually focused on.
Let’s take a closer look. Let’s say the creative thought is that you never have to worry about where the money is coming from to do the things you want to do. This is a negative thought that is creating contrast to what you want, which is to have a sufficient flow of money into your account to do all you want to do. That contrasting thought, left as it is, will drive you to find the flow, and because your focus is on the flow of the money coming in, you will attract more of it.
Now, let’s take that same thought, never having to worry about where the money is coming from to do the things you want to do, and see what happens when it becomes a negative thought. You made the statement and created the contrast but now you begin focusing on where the money is going to come from and trying to find the sources. You focus on what you don’t want to happen in the contrasting thought instead of the outcome of it. The focus on the negative will begin to consume you and the negatively, like a magnet, repels the positive. The result is the exact thing you did not want to happen.
Your life is a series of contrasting thoughts. What you choose to focus on will become the reality. Focus on the negative and you will create negative. Focus on the outcome of the thought and you will create exactly that.
We can become so obsessed with what we don’t want that we forget to focus what we do want. You can create whatever you want. Determine what it is you want and what you don’t want then focus on the outcome not the obstacles. The better you become at seeing the outcome the more of it you will attract and the faster it will become reality.
Reality is yours to create as you want it to be. Don’t let the little things in life distract you.
