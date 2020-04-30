I've wondered for years why generations before mine considered Millennials selfish and entitled. I never thought of my friends or me that way. None of us came up in privilege, or were just handed things.
But after watching my generation respond to an unprecedented public health crisis, I'm starting to wonder if the old heads were right.
Every where I look, I see people my age avoiding masks and blowing off a pandemic that has already killed more than 60,000 Americans.
And I was no different.
I've been reminded, over and over, to practice COVID-19 preventative measures, such as wearing masks and practicing social distancing. I've heard the advice but haven't felt it. I shrugged off my parents' warnings as the same ol', same ol' I've heard a thousand times before.
It wasn't until my parents visited last weekend, and I saw – really saw – the concern and uncertainty etched in their faces, that the gravity of it all began to sink in.
Instead of the usual hug and kiss from my mom, I got a pack of masks, a pair gloves, and several bottles of hand sanitizer. It was clear they were a lot more stressed than I was. At 23, I'm inclined to feel immune to sickness, death, and disease.
My parents are in their 50's and more likely to feel their own mortality. My generation is most likely to shrug off the effects of COVID-19, or not even feel its symptoms. For that very reason, we're more likely to carry the coronavirus and, unwittingly, transmit it to others who are far more vulnerable.
It's the older generation – people my parents' age – that will most likely suffer from the arrogance of youth – with serious complications and even death.
Young people, ages 20-40, make up 40 percent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas. Still, we make up only 4.5 percent of the fatalities. By contrast, older people, ages 50-74, account for 47 percent of them.
My generation should not feel immune to COVID-19 when our parents and grandparents are likely to suffer and even die from it. We should not refuse to make simple sacrifices, like wearing masks, to protect others.
Two weeks ago, I heard that a Walmart produce worker had tested positive for COVID-19. I was in the store four days earlier, without a mask, gloves, or even a sense of vulnerability.
I wondered how I would feel if I had, unknowingly, transmitted the virus to my mother – who then passed it to my grandparents – or to my dad, a bus driver in Dallas, who comes into contact with hundreds of bus riders every day.
I'm no longer stressing about what to bring my mother when I go home for Mother's Day. I'm more worried about making sure I'm safe enough to hug her and my grandmother.
I'm part of a generation that was taught we could do anything, that our destiny was in our own hands. Maybe this pandemic is a test of our humility and humanity. If society asks us to make a few sacrifices for the greater good, we might learn to look beyond ourselves and our own dreams.
