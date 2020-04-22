The people’s right to information from their government underpins democracy. Recently, however, that right has suffered a blow from COVID-19.
The federal Freedom of Information Act of 1967 cements the public's right to request records from any federal agency. It is often described as “the law that keeps citizens in the know about their government.”
Some federal agencies, however, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, have recently suspended FOIA requests, citing COVID-19 developments, such as social distancing, remote workers, and skeleton crews.
Additionally, FOIA requests to the FBI, usually handled through an online portal, have been relegated to the ‘snail mail’ of the U.S. Postal System, drastically increasing processing time.
In BC (Before Coronavirus), the turn-around time for a FOIA request was about 20 days. Under new guidelines, agencies like the FBI have no timetable, other than to say they are working on the issue.
Many state agencies have followed suit.
The Texas Public Information Act, also known as the Texas Open Records Act of 1973, was founded on the idea that government is the “servant, not the master of the people.”
The law states: “The people...do not give their public servants the right to decide what is good for the people to know and what is not good for them to know.”
Before Gov. Greg Abbott’s emergency declaration last month, state and local government offices had 10 business days to respond to an open records request, either with the requested information or an appeal to the Attorney's General Office.
Now, several Texas counties have cited a law passed after Hurricane Harvey in 2017, which allows open records requests to be held 14 days during emergencies.
Making matters worse, the 14 days do not start with receiving the request, as the 1973 law states. The 2017 law states the clock starts on the first business day after the request arrives. (Weekends, holidays, and days when government offices are closed but staff is working remotely are not considered business days.)
“There are a lot of excuses,” Kelley Shannon, executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, told the Herald-Press Monday. “So much information is available electronically these days, information should be available.
“Even if government employees are working from home, they’re still paid by our tax dollars.”
During a crisis, government transparency is essential to public trust and necessary to accurately inform the people about a threat to their health and welfare.
“The more information that is flowing, the healthier and safer the public will be,” Shannon said.
Let's hope the blow from COVID-19 to our right to know doesn't become a knock-out punch.
