Rural land owners are often confronted by companies wanting to place pipelines, big electric towers, oil rigs, access roads and other intrusions on their properties. It often comes down to a battle between David and Goliath. One of the biggest problems for landowners is a good source of information about their options if confronted with an easement request. Keep in mind that the first offer from a “land man” for a defined easement across your property is not always the best offer. Talk with neighbors that are, or will be affected, by the easements. If the majority of affected landowners can meet, do it. It might be worthwhile for the neighbors to chip in and raise some money to have a lawyer present for the meeting—one that is skilled in easements and leases. When push comes to shove, the landowner needs to have the easement requested defined in the contract. If this is not done, it may come back to haunt the present landowner, or the owner in the future. Make sure the total width of the requested easement is on paper—and that no land outside the easement boundary can be used by the company wanting the right of way. As for granting use of the pipeline, or other easement, for future additions specify NO! Keep the contract to one pipeline or set of power poles or towers only—nothing to be added later on without compensation to the landowner. And strike from the “standard” easement form any mention of communications lines along the pipeline or the poles or towers supporting electric lines.
Landowners have rights that will protect some of their interests when an easement is wanted. In Texas, a good source of information is available from the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A & M. The Center has several publications on easements, oil and gas leasing and other subjects often confronting landowners. There is also an agricultural law specialist available through Texas A & M. Tiffany Dowell Lashmet headquarters at Amarillo but covers all of Texas with informative meeting sessions. There are lots of resource materials available for the benefit of landowners but it takes some time and effort to put it all together! The biggest problem I have run into is sometimes locating an attorney who is not on retainer with a pipeline or power company—and that means his or her first interest is protecting their client, not helping a landowner! Just be careful when granting an easement or signing off on oil-gas leases. That’s –30—horace7338@live.com
