MOW logo

Enjoy a variety of activities and classes at the Palestine Senior Citizen Center.

Throughout the month, the center hosts dances, computer classes, nutrition education, dominoes, bridge, clogging classes, exercise classes, health screens, art classes and activities and much more.

Keep track of weekly activities by reading the Herald-Press or logging onto the center’s website and checking their monthly calendar at mowacr.com

Here is the Palestine Meals on Wheels menu and activities for the remainder of the month:

Tuesday: Chicken salad, pasta tomato salad, apple slices, wheat crackers, apricots, milk

Activities: 8:30 a.m. Cloggers, 1 p.m. Bridge

Wednesday: Chicken fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, Texas toast, banana, milk

Activities: 12:30 p.m. Painting Class

Thursday: Meatloaf with brown gravy, cream peas, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, orange, milk

Activities: 10 a.m. Sewing machine repair by appointment

Friday: BBQ pork riblet on bun, ranch style beans, fruit crisp, carrot and raisin salad, milk

The Palestine Senior Activity Center is located at 200 N. Church St. For more information about the Palestine MOW service, call 903-729-0255. Frankston residents interested in Meals on Wheels delivery should call 903-876-4583. Henderson residents should call 903-657-4227. Jacksonville residents should call 903-586-3939. Elkhart and Montalba residents should call 903-729-0612.

Tags