Enjoy a variety of activities and classes at the Palestine Senior Citizen Center.
Throughout the month, the center hosts dances, computer classes, nutrition education, dominoes, bridge, clogging classes, exercise classes, health screens, art classes and activities and much more.
Keep track of weekly activities by reading the Herald-Press or logging onto the center’s website and checking their monthly calendar at mowacr.com
Here is the Palestine Meals on Wheels menu and activities for the remainder of the month:
Tuesday: Chicken salad, pasta tomato salad, apple slices, wheat crackers, apricots, milk
Activities: 8:30 a.m. Cloggers, 1 p.m. Bridge
Wednesday: Chicken fried steak with gravy, mashed potatoes, Brussel sprouts, Texas toast, banana, milk
Activities: 12:30 p.m. Painting Class
Thursday: Meatloaf with brown gravy, cream peas, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, orange, milk
Activities: 10 a.m. Sewing machine repair by appointment
Friday: BBQ pork riblet on bun, ranch style beans, fruit crisp, carrot and raisin salad, milk
The Palestine Senior Activity Center is located at 200 N. Church St. For more information about the Palestine MOW service, call 903-729-0255. Frankston residents interested in Meals on Wheels delivery should call 903-876-4583. Henderson residents should call 903-657-4227. Jacksonville residents should call 903-586-3939. Elkhart and Montalba residents should call 903-729-0612.
