Our nation's birthday is one of the biggies. The Fourth of July is about celebrating our freedom and national pride, and most people do so in the most American ways possible. Many will be on the beaches and lakes, adorned with star-spangled swimwear clutching their beverages with a red, white & blue koozie. Others will enjoy the backyard around the grill or in the pool with friends and family. Once nightfall approaches, most people will be able to view a great fireworks display in one way or another.
It is the classic "'Murica" moment, and "'Muricans" seldom disappoint.
Some people, on the other hand, enjoy their Independence Day holiday with a great movie... or six. Those folks have a firm grasp on the fact that a great movie can foster a great emotional response, including that of heart-swelling patriotic pride.
While the subject matter seldom touches on the historic aspect of Independence Day, the following list will bring on a flood of national pride, so once the fireworks displays are over, hunker down with a bowl of Orville Redenbacher and press 'play' on one of these patriotic classics.
Top Gun
Flyboys in the Navy's Elite Fighter Weapons School compete for the top spot in the class in this classic Tom Cruise film. According to the U.S. Navy, the box office success of Top Gun saw their recruitment rates balloon by a massive 500% in 1986. Patriotic much? I should say so.
Top Gun: Maverick
While you're at it, make that a double feature by digging into the 2022 Academy Award winning sequel, that features an older Maverick returning to train a group of young fighter pilots for a death-defying mission, and confronting his own past along the way. I personally scoffed at the notion that the film would be better than the original. I stand corrected.
Mr. Smith Goes to Washington
Nominated for 11 Oscars, this 1939 classic starring Jimmy Stewart is an excellent choice for those that love a bit of political drama. A young entrepreneur is suddenly appointed to the United States Senate and quickly learns how to stand up for himself and his strongly-held views. A classic about democracy in action and how it so crucially affects the lives of everyday Americans.
The Sandlot
Along with hot dogs and apple pie, baseball is one of the patriotic classics, and what movie better captures the purest essence of baseball than The Sandlot. The 1993 classic is perfect to watch at any time, but the annual Fourth of July baseball game the team plays is about as All-American as it gets.
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump? An Independence Day classic? You bet your sweet bippy. Forrest's tour through the late 20th century, as he traverses some of the most famous moments of a generation, never fails to generate a patriotic stir. Tom Hanks' Forrest teaches Elvis to dance, sits through an interview with John Lennon, fights in the Vietnam War and accidentally invents the smiley face symbol. That's America.
Apollo 13
This compelling historical drama tells the tale of the 1970 Apollo 13 astronauts as they struggled to survive and return to Earth after a malfunction endangers their mission. U.S. Astronauts overcoming adversity and surviving great odds. A winner all around.
A League of Their Own
So I like baseball movies. It's American. And while A League of Their Own is about women's baseball and not the men's sport we all know and love, I dare anyone to find a better movie depicting the sport. With most major leaguers off to fight in World War II, an all-female baseball league forms in the Midwest. Tom Hanks and Geena Davis give fantastic performances, but it's the brief appearance by Jon Lovitz that hits the home run.
Captain America: The First Avenger
You may say you're not into superhero movies. This one could change your mind. As the scrawny civilian Chris Evans transforms into the super soldier to fight in WWII, he serves as a reminder to us all that it's not physical strength that makes America powerful, but the strength of the American spirit.
American Graffiti
This coming of age classic follows a group of 1960s teens, including Ron Howard, Richard Dreyfuss, and Harrison Ford, on their last night dating, rabble rousing, and drag racing before heading off to college. If you'r a fan of good old-fashioned American nostalgia, this is one to add to your watch list right away.
National Treasure
We'll finish with a pure joyride through a patriotic fantasy. If you're looking for historical accuracy, look elsewhere. If you're looking for a fun action adventure romp that will keep the family entertained, take the plunge into this Nicolas Cage film about a wayward historian trying to save America's greatest historical treasures... by stealing the Declaration of Independence. Heck yeah.
That ought to keep you pleasantly entertained should a cinematic experience be just the thing to round out your Fourth of July holiday. Happy Independence Day!
