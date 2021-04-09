Anderson County Farm Bureau is supporting agriculture education through grants to school garden programs and recognizing local winners of a statewide academic contest.
The local bureau matched three $500 grants the Texas Farm Bureau awarded to Washington Early Childhood Center in Palestine, Palestine High School, and Elkhart Intermediate School.
President Ted Britton of ACFB said Anderson is the only county in Texas to receive three grants for school garden programs this year. With the matching local grants, each campus received a total of $1,000.
The schools will use the funds to purchase gardening supplies for growing vegetables in raised beds. Instructors include the students’ ag teachers and master gardener volunteers affiliated with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Agency.
Principal Sheila Bradley of Washington ECC, a Headstart and pre-Kindergarten campus that teaches children three to five years of age, described an interactive gardening lesson.
Classes at Washington read a book titled From the Garden to the Home, harvested the vegetables, and ate them for lunch as part of their meal the next day in the school cafeteria.
“It was just amazing,” Bradley said, “The kids were like, ‘This is so good!’”
Julia Collins, fifth grade math teacher at Elkhart Intermediate, accepted the local grant for her school, where teachers are learning about agriculture alongside students.
“Planting something and having it fail is just as important as planting something and having it succeed,” Collins said. “We did learn that squash and cucumbers are cross-pollinators. We tried planting those together and got ‘squashcumbers.’”
ACFB’s board includes local ag leaders, from producers and feed store owners to bankers and educators.
“Our board’s main goal is to promote agriculture in the county,” through scholarships, annual student programs and community outreach activities, Britton said.
Four fifth-grade students at Palestine’s University Academy recently won first and second place in a variety of categories in the Texas Farm Bureau’s Ag Inquiry Science Fair, the organization’s first competition for elementary students.
Students competed in five categories against other fifth graders from across the state. Molly Moran and Natalie Buckland placed first and second in Animal Science; Diya Patel placed first in Water Systems/Conservation; and Matthew Tang placed second in Agronomy. Other categories were Technology in Agriculture and Sustainability in Agriculture.
Contest judges at the state level were amazed by the students’ entries.
“They were just in awe of how they even came up with their projects,” Britton said.
The virtual contest encouraged students to explore agriculture-related topics and search for information to answer their questions. Students created a tri-fold poster displaying their research and presented an informative three to five minute video.
Texas Farm Bureau awarded iPads and iPad Minis, backpacks, and T-shirts to first and second place students, respectively. The local bureau also recognized the students with a certificate and a new pair of headphones.
