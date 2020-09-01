Temperatures over 100 in the afternoons, rain not happening and grass running short. Plus, most of East Texas missed out on what television weather casters promised when they called for “flooding rains”. Ah, well, everyone can’t always be right! Just wish they would be more helpful when rain is needed!
As pastures grow short, lots of cattle raisers are sharpening their pencils and trying to decide whether to pull those larger calves earlier than normal. No question that forage is becoming limited and purchasing more hay for cheaper cattle is not a good solution. Protein for the cattle herd is a factor to consider—grass has lost its magic and those bovines need some bolstering with cubes, blocks or syrup tank feeders. No question there is a cost involved, but keeping livestock in good shape now can prevent a real disaster when cold weather comes. Farm supply outfits are answering questions about winter grazing opportunities—with over seeding of ryegrass the most common discussion. Ryegrass seeded early can start providing some limited grazing opportunities before the first of the year if spread this month.
Giving the taxman only what is required is just good business. For those farmers who have not obtained their “Texas Agricultural or Timber Registration”, get busy. That little piece of paper from the Texas Comptroller can save lots of dollars when purchasing items for use on the farm. We often use ours when buying tools, and other needs for use on the farm. Over a year, the savings adds up. If you don’t have the card, get one through the internet by selecting the Texas Comptroller’s office and follow the instructions.
Just got through watching a series of television commercials touting the many different brands of dog food for sale. What’s interesting—to me, at least—is that the better dog foods tout those made with “real meat and less filler”. Then that commercial is soon followed by those promoting “fake meat with all filler” for our own dinner tables. Of course rather than “fake meat” the advertising folks call it tasty “plant based” meats. What a choice! That’s –30—horace7338@live.com.
