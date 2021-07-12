Wild hogs are out of control. Just listen to farmers raising crops, making hay or just trying to enjoy their land. Several control—or attempted control—methods are used. The old tried-and-true high powered rifle works well. A well-designed trap has a place, and of course a set of dogs that live to catch hogs will work.
New on the market is a male hog sterilization product that is getting publicity. The “hog stop” contraceptive will render a boar hog sterile for a month, according to the folks selling the product. The mineral-like feed is made in Texas and for sale by Hi-Pro feed dealers. Only problem is that the product has to be fed continually to break the cycle of sows having babies. And the product is not cheap—especially if it has to be fed year round. Also, due to the possibility of harming other wildlife, the feed company sells feeders that allow feral hogs to feed and keep out deer and other animals. In the meantime, research continues coming up with a feed that is selective only for feral hogs and at a price landowners can afford.
Dr. Charles Gilliland at Texas A & M has been tracking Texas land prices for over 40 years. Never, he says, has he seen land prices rise so fast. And to make it more difficult, fewer properties are being offered for sale. Gilliland says Texas land prices were up 16% in the second quarter of this year compared to last year. East Texas land prices rose the highest in that period, with a 20% price increase. Gilliland says it very well! “Texas has a fever. It’s not all from the pandemic. It’s land leading the charge.” One thing for sure, if you are thinking about selling some land, spend some time coming up with a price—and get ready for potential buyers to knock on your door!
On land owned by the government in western states, the battle between cattle producers and free ranging wild horses continues. Cattle ranchers want what they call the excess wild horses removed from the government lands. The horse enthusiasts claim that since the land is taxpayer owned, the horses come first. For decades the battle has raged on. Several years ago pencil-pushing bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. came up with a program to pay landowners who would take the wild horses, feed them and then get paid $1,000 a year to keep just one of the horses for a lifetime. Well, that didn’t work too well. Lots of money spent and the costly program was revised. Now, participating landowners can adopt up to four wild horses a year—and get paid $1,000 a head for each one. The good old boys figured this out in a hurry. So, in many deals, an entire “family” entered the adoption arena. Take ten “family members, four horses each and that comes to 40 horses and $40,000 in their pockets. Many of those folks “adopting” the wild mustangs never intended to keep the horses around. They immediately sent them to horse packing plants and again enriched their wallets with more money. One of the government overseers of the adoption program said he had no problem with those who adopted the horses and then sold them for slaughter. His comment was that “once we give you title to the animals, do what you want with them.” What a great attitude from someone who should be fired and taken off the taxpayer gravy train!
And finally, several July 4th celebrations were held—and all featured fireworks, entertainers and some controversy. In front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. was a well-attended extravaganza with thousands of folks looking on and joining in. But Vanessa Williams, the mistress of ceremonies, did not help the festive affair. The PBS show—mostly paid for by our tax money—opened with “The Star Spangled Banner” sung by Renee Fleming. What better way to start the celebration than with our national anthem. But then to close out the broadcast, Vanessa Williams sang what she called the “Black National Anthem.” Ms. Williams there is NO black, or brown or white or yellow national anthem other than the “Star Spangled Banner.” If Ms. Williams cannot accept the truth of that statement, let her find some other country to vent her distorted views.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.