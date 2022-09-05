If you’re looking for a classic dessert suitable for entertaining during hot weather or just weeknight family fun, you could hardly choose better than Strawberries Romanoff. This traditional simple but elegant dessert consists of fresh strawberries marinated in orange liqueur and suspended in a light, cool, creamy sauce, rich but not too sweet combining the flavors of strawberry, orange and vanilla. Reportedly, this was the favorite dessert of Jackie Kennedy.
There are a number of claimants for the origin of Strawberries Romanoff. Credit is most often given to Marie-Antoine Carême, who was chef to tzar Alexander I around 1820. Romanoff was the house name of the Russian rulers. In the 1890’s, the preeminent French chef and culinary writer George Auguste Escoffier created a dessert based on Carême’s original recipe that he called "Strawberries Americaine Style" which was served at the Carlton Hotel in London. In its day, the Carlton was popular with England’s elite clientele and Chef Escoffier created several dishes to cater to high society. The dish was popularized in the US by the Hollywood restaurant, Romanoff’s that was frequented by movie stars in the 1940’s and 50’s. In their upscale menu, they chose the original name Strawberries Romanoff to coincide with the restaurant owner’s name.
For those who follow my recipes, you know that I don’t often highlight desserts. But the excessive heat of the last few months and the opportunity to feature a classy dessert that can be made healthy without losing any of its flavor or glamour was more than I could resist. The traditional dessert calls for either whipped cream or sour cream sweetened with sugar. By replacing the sour cream with plain nonfat yogurt sweetened with sugar, the rich flavor is enhanced by the tart yogurt while reducing calories and fat. Another variation in my recipe is the addition of dark chocolate chips. Although not traditional in the classic recipe, the chips add yet another flavor and introduce a contrasting texture to the overall smoothness of the dish. Served in a vertical parfait or wine glass with layers of fruit and wispy white, it’s surprising to find this a healthy dessert.
Many may recoil at the thought of using unflavored yogurt in a dish but this idea is not novel. If you haven’t tried plain yogurt as a substitute for sour cream on a baked potato, you’re missing an opportunity to add flavor and nutrients while reducing calories and fat. I enjoy a tuna salad sandwich periodically and decided to substitute half the mayonnaise with plain yogurt. I fully expected this to be one of those subs that I could accept even if it wasn’t quite as good. But I found that the yogurt added a pleasing background flavor while simultaneously lightening the texture of the salad.
Yogurt is a staple in many cultures. When we were in Turkey a few years back, one of their desserts is yogurt sweetened with honey, a perfect balance of tart and sweet. And perhaps that is what makes it work so well in Strawberries Romanoff.
Make your choice of yogurt an informed one. There is a bewildering assortment of brands and flavors in the store. Look for unflavored or plain so that you can use it in recipes or sweeten it as you like. Choose nonfat or lowfat to reduce calories. Yogurt contains live cultures that improve our intestinal health. If it says “Contains live cultures” but doesn’t specify which ones or how many, choose a better product. The best brands specify at least three cultures and some have as many as eight. Lastly, check the date. Live cultures are like us, they don’t live forever.
A successful dinner party concludes with a grand finale. Strawberries Romanoff is that simple recipe that delights the eye and the palate. Who says a delicious dessert doesn’t fit in a healthy eating pattern?
Tim Scallon is a registered dietitian nutritionist with years of experience practicing nutrition therapy in local hospitals and clinics, teaching nutrition and developing healthy recipes. He is a Nacogdoches resident and he helped create the popular TV show Memorial Cooking Innovations celebrating the world of food and health. Memorial Cooking Innovations has featured in 62 cities and is locally available on Sudden Link cable Channel 2 in Nacogdoches.
