On January 1, 2021, I was sworn into office as the Sheriff of Anderson County. It was, and is, an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of our county.
As we approach the annual budget workshop meetings, I encourage each of you to let your voice be heard. Let the members of the Commissioners Court know you support them and their actions to ensure your Sheriff’s Office is fully staffed and funded appropriately.
When I took office, I inherited an agency which was reeling from unprecedented challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, an atmosphere of “defund the police” and other anti-law enforcement rhetoric. These issues have caused a nationwide shortage of available employees. Law enforcement has been particularly affected due to over a decade of attacks in the press. The pool of applicants for public safety has diminished dramatically, creating a “seller’s market” for those who choose a career in this field. Therefore, our competition for deputies and jailers cannot be gauged by comparing salaries and benefits with other counties our size. We must meet or exceed the compensation offered by employers within commuting distance to attract the employees needed to ensure public safety in our community. This costs money. The Commissioners Court has not been wasteful in their use of your tax dollars, so there is very little “fat” available to be trimmed in the county budget. In order to attract and retain the employees necessary to provide the high level of service I expect, and you demand, this money must come from either a tax increase or a reduction in other services funded.
Earlier this year, the Commissioners Court worked with me to restructure the existing budget and increase salaries. This “stop the bleeding” action was accomplished by suspending three deputy and three jailer positions which were vacant. This allowed a reallocation of their salaries to make an emergency pay adjustment for the remaining positions without increasing the budget or taking money from the county reserve fund. This resulted in a few applications for jailers, but none for deputies.
Our staffing shortage has now reached a crisis level. To illustrate the urgency of our situation, this is where we stand today:
Budgeted for 16 deputies, four per 12-hour shift, currently there are only two patrol deputies per shift for emergency call response in a county with nearly 1100 square miles of territory. These deputies may have to traverse the entire county to answer even the most serious of calls. This results longer response times, often as much as an hour, for emergency calls, and much longer for non-emergency calls.
Budgeted at five, currently there are only three investigators to follow-up on cases such as child abuse, sexual assault and other crimes of violence. However, one of them has been reassigned to patrol in order to staff each shift with a minimum of two deputies. Therefore, the backlog of cases is growing, and many of our citizens are not getting the service they deserve.
Budgeted for five bailiffs to secure six courts and serve civil process, currently there are only four. We are operating the courthouse with three, as one of has been reassigned to patrol in order to staff each shift with a minimum of two deputies.
In the jail, we are required by the State of Texas to maintain a one jailer to 48 inmate ratio. This is the absolute minimum required by law, and it is not enough to adequately operate a safe and secure facility. The current jail population level requires a minimum of 20 jailers to meet the state-mandated minimum ratio. We have 16 available. This means to meet the absolute minimum staffing level we must require employees to work mandatory overtime. The staffing shortage has made it necessary to restrict the admission of misdemeanor defendants in order to maintain the mandated ratio. This has a direct impact on public safety.
These critically low staffing levels have resulted in employees working more hours, with less time off and no relief in sight. Employee stress levels are magnified by their inability to utilize vacation or other paid leave. Many employees have reached the maximum level of leave time allowed by county policy but cannot take off due to the lack of personnel. The inability to use the leave time results in it expiring before it can be scheduled off.
Email, write, or call the members of the County Commissioners Court. Attend a Commissioners Court meeting and sign in to make a public comment.
I want to thank each and every member of our community for your continued support.
