The old man was reminiscing about a visit he had with a customer back in his salesman days. One of his favorite things in life was visiting with customers, seeing where they live, hearing their stories. Most times, folks like to talk, to show you their place, brag on their kids, etc. He enjoyed that.
When you listen, you learn. He was always trying to find that common connection to his customer. He guessed it was self-serving, but he wasn’t faking it. He liked to find a connection.
He was sitting out on a front porch with a lady talking about things. Of course, he hoped she would buy what he was selling, so he looked and listened for something to provide that common connection. She lived away out in the country, in an older frame house that was neatly kept and clean. You could smell the starch on the doilies as the afternoon breeze came through the house and out the windows on the shaded porch. The smell and feel reminded him of his youth back in the days before central air conditioning or even box fans. It was a pleasant day and honestly, it didn’t matter if he sold her anything or not. He was just enjoying the visit.
She mentioned church now and again and sprinkled in bible verses and religious references in an offhand way, not intentional at all. It was just something ingrained in her, part of her life. She was a widow, and he learned her husband had been a deacon and they had raised their children in the church. She decried the loss of church and family in these modern times. The salesman agreed and asked her where she went to church. When she told him, it brought a smile to his face. He knew he had found common ground with her because he had attended that very congregation once upon a time when he was living nearby. She seemed surprised as she recollected she had been a member for over half a century and didn’t remember him. He laughed and told her he was a whole lot younger at the time and probably the wrinkles and gray hair threw her off. Conversation trailed off for a moment and cicadas could be heard in the distance. Then she asked him why he no longer attended. He smiled and told her it was a long time ago and he now lived in a nearby town and went to church there. When he told her the name of the church, she frowned. She sat straight up in her chair and told him he should know he was not doing right. He should return to his faith. That threw him off a little. He thought maybe she had misunderstood what he said. He was still in church, just in another town. She shook her head. It wasn’t the other town or other congregation that she had a problem with, it was the fact the church was not affiliated with hers. In other words, it was not the same denomination. He stopped rocking in the chair and scratched his head. He smiled and told her he thought church was based on that statement from Matthew that said in part: “For where two or three are gathered together in my name, their am I in the midst of them."
She was having none of it and informed the salesman that most all the many churches scattered around were less testaments to what was created by Jesus but to the vanity of man. He said something on the order that he felt the church was the body of believers, not just those who worshiped under the banner, label, or doctrine of any particular congregation.
The sweet looking little grandmother was undeterred. She went right on admonishing him to get back on the straight and narrow; to return to his faith. He told her his faith came from the very same Bible as hers. She just shook her head in a dismissive way and things got awkwardly silent. It appeared their common ground was not so common after all.
Then she rose and offered her hand, and he shook it but made no reply. No sense in beating a dead horse, to his mind. He bade her a good afternoon and never did business with or saw her again. And that was a long, long time ago but he never forgot the visit. Would it not have been far better if she had invited him to visit her church if the occasion ever arose? Wouldn’t that have made a better impression, made him feel welcome in a common faith? Sadly for both, there were two sales pitches made that day, and neither took. Near as I can tell.
