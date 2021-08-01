In this segment, I will attempt to answer a question that I know all of us have asked from one time or another, “Do people in heaven know what is going on here on earth?”
The short answer is a resounding “Yes.” In the following portions of this article, I will provide biblical references to support my answer. So, sit back, get yourself a cup of coffee or your favorite tea and let's talk together about heaven.
In the book of Hebrews, we read, “Therefore, since we also have such a large cloud of witnesses surrounding us, let us lay aside every weight and the sin that so easily ensnares us. Let us run with endurance the race that lies before us.” (12:1, HCSB) The keyword is “witnesses,” the writer is writing to say that the crowd of witnesses is watching us and we can draw encouragement from them for we too can reach the finish line of heaven.
In 1 Corinthians 4:9, Paul wrote, “For I think God has displayed us, the apostles, in last place, like men condemned to die: We have become a spectacle to the world and to angels and to men.” (4:9 HCSB) There are many Scriptures in the Bible that clearly state that those in heaven are aware of what happens on earth. For example, Christ must have been aware of the obedience and disobedience of Christians on earth when He condemned and commended the seven churches in Revelation 2-3.
Consider Revelation 6, we see the tribulation martyrs and the judgment on the earth. We see the martyrs crying out from under the throne. These were Christians who were saved during the tribulation. “I saw under the altar the peopleslaughtered because of God’s word and the testimony they had. They cried out with a loud voice: ‘Lord, the One who is holy and true, how long until You judge and avenge our blood from those who live on the earth?” (Rev. 6:9-10)
Luke 15:10, “I tell you, in the same way, there is joy in the presence of God’s angels over one sinner who repents.” Read the verse again, it does not say the angels rejoice. Jesus said “There is joy in the presence of the angels of God” Who is rejoicing? It is the residents of heaven. Christians in heaven are celebrating the salvation of a lost sinner on earth. Therefore, they must know what is going on earth. Friend, if you are reading this and have not accepted Jesus, do it right now. Just pray this prayer:
Dear God, I know I’m a sinner, and I ask for your forgiveness. I believe Jesus Christ is Your Son. I believe that He died for my sin and that you raised Him to life. I want to trust Him as my Savior. Guide my life and help me to do your will. In the name of Jesus. Amen.
