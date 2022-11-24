There was a time when Christmas movies were a rare treat. Before streaming services, DVD/Blueray and even before video cassettes, kids and adults alike were at the mercy of the networks. Beloved Christmas classics were aired every year, but if you weren’t on top of your game you could easily miss the singular opportunity to catch your favorite.
Thankfully times have changed. Today, Christmas movies take precedent at my house for a short time every year. We own a relatively extensive collection of DVDs and stream several others, so with a lengthy list at our disposal we adhere to one special rule: Christmas movies don’t start until Thanksgiving dinner has been served.
I know, it makes no sense. But I also know that the probability exists that we could end up bingeing our entire collection multiple times over the next month and I don’t want to be burned out by Christmas day!
We have a few movies that we save for the Christmas season that aren’t really Christmas-centric but still have a bit of a connection. Movies like “Last Holiday,” “Die Hard” and “Love Actually” won’t be making the list because Christmas is lost in the background. I also opted not to include scary movies because they aren’t really family-friendly. Sadly, “Bad Santa” didn’t make the cut either. You probably know why. I will be watching it though.
As far as my lists are concerned, I will probably leave off somebody’s favorites. It’s inevitable. But these are the movies I’m familiar with and this list will feature a lot of my personal opinion. Like a whole lot.
For the sake of trying to break ties in my rankings, I separated the movies into categories. One story gets its own category – Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” It’s my favorite Christmas story and there are several different versions. I have my favorite, but other versions are too good to be left off the list.
All that being said, let’s get a fire going in the fireplace and pour up a little eggnog.
Animated Christmas Movies
6 - Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town (1970)
This was one of the first animated Christmas movies I ever saw as a kid. For more than 50 years now I have looked forward to watching the origin story of Santa Claus as a red-headed Kris Kringle does battle with the evil Burgermeister Meisterburger.
5 - The Year Without a Santa Claus (1974)
Mrs. Claus sends two elves to find proof that people still believe in Santa because Santa thinks nobody cares about him or Christmas anymore.
Blah blah blah.
This movie is this high on the list for two reasons: Heat Miser and Snow Miser. These two guys are some of the greatest characters ever imagined and their songs are Christmas classics.
And their dancing mini-mes… brilliant.
4 - Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
There is simply too much nostalgia for Rudolph to not make the list. Not a single soul on the planet doesn’t get hit in the feels when Burl Ives begins narrating the film.
Rudolph is another stop-motion animated movie. It has been telecast every year since 1964, making it the longest continuously running Christmas TV special in the USA.
3 - How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)
There are three versions of this classic. Jim Carrey’s 2000 live action take is pretty good. The 2018 animated version will never be shown at my house, per an agreement between myself and my son, as it is incredibly unnecessary.
The original, however, is an exercise in awesomeness. Between the great Boris Karloff’s narration and Thurl Ravenscroft’s iconic “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch,” it is a must-see every year.
Fun fact: Thurl Ravenscroft was also the booming voice behind Kellogg's Frosted Flakes animated spokesman Tony the Tiger for more than five decades.
2 - The Polar Express (2004)
My kids were 6 and 12 when this movie came out. They are both adults now. I guess watching them enjoy and embrace it made it special to my family and it is now a staple at our house.
Ties to Palestine only enhance the movie’s appeal. The annual Polar Express excursions on the Texas State Railroad are an experience no person should miss regardless of age.
Another tip: If you ever chance upon a theater showing The Polar Express in IMAX, stop what you are doing and purchase a seat.
1 - A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)
I’m sure no synopsis is necessary for this classic. Everything about A Charlie Brown Christmas is a joy to behold. Snoopy’s elaborately decorated doghouse. The perfect little Christmas tree with one ornament. The amazing musical score. The fact that Pigpen has a patch of dirty snow around him that still allows for a cloud of dust. Linus’ beautiful monologue explaining the true meaning of Christmas. It’s all there.
It’s also the one Christmas special that I will come running from the opposite end of the house when I hear it on the TV.
Christmas Classics
4 - Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)
It’s a great old classic, but is a must-see due to Judy Garland’s rendition of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.”
3 - White Christmas (1954)
See above, but insert “Bing Crosby” and “White Christmas.”
2 - A Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
A man is hired by Macy's department store to pose as Santa Claus but claims he is the real deal. It is a wonderful story with some great performances including Edmund Gwenn as Kris Kringle and a very young Natalie Wood.
A 1994 remake starring Richard Attenborough, Elizabeth Perkins, Mara Wilson and Dylan McDermott is enjoyable as well, but it’s hard to top the original.
1 - It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
It’s the definitive Christmas classic and a must-have on any list of movies for the season. Jimmy Stewart is brilliant, Donna Reed is stunning, Lionel Barrymore is the very best “scurvy little spider” of a villain ever, and the rest of the cast are amazing enough to never imagine anyone else in their place.
Oddly enough, in 1946 the movie that we all know and love was a monumental flop in its day. It was such a disaster that it ended up closing down the studio and, more or less, ending director Frank Capra's career.
Fortunately it was later found and embraced by the masses, and is considered such a classic that it has never been remade since the original, other than adding color.
Modern Classics
6 - The Christmas Chronicles (2018)
There is a long list of movies that could be on this list. And unless it’s a Lifetime or Hallmark movie (if you’ve seen one you’ve seen them all…) I probably watch it every year. Likely more than once.
The Christmas Chronicles is pretty new and features an enjoyable take on Santa and Mrs. Claus by Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. It’s very well-made and has taken it’s place on our playlist.
There is also a sequel. I don’t like The Christmas Chronicles 2 as much, but it’s also worth a watch when you’ve already plowed through your list.
5 - Christmas With the Kranks (2004)
It may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but we love this one at our house. The film stars starring Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis as a couple of newly empty-nesters who decide to skip Christmas and go on a Caribbean cruise since their daughter is away, much to the chagrin of their neighbors until their daughter decides to come home at the last minute.
Fun movie, but Tim Allen’s scene at lunch with his wife after getting a botox treatment is one for the ages.
4 - The Santa Clause (1 & 2) (1994, 2002)
Another Tim Allen Christmas offering features three installments. The first is a fun adventure, but the second is where the story finds its footing.
The third is best left out on the front porch.
3 - Christmas Vacation (1989)
This movie is a must, if for no other reason than the lengthy list of quotes. From Clark’s ridiculously over-the-top exterior illumination of his house, matched only by the far-too-large Christmas tree in the living room, to Cousin Eddie’s emptying of his RV’s sewage tank into the storm drain and later his powder blue leisure suit, Christmas Vacation is “the gift that keeps on giving.”
This year my wife purchased us t-shirts that say “Why is the carpet wet TODD?” and “I don’t KNOW Margo.” I think they will be a hit at the Christmas party.
2 – Elf (2003)
Another movie rich in quotes, Elf has become required viewing since its arrival in 2003.
"You stink. You smell like beef and cheese. You don’t smell like Santa.” “You sit on a throne of lies.” "Well, there are some things you should know. First off, you see gum on the street, leave it there. It isn't free candy. Second, there are, like, 30 Ray's Pizzas. They all claim to be the original, but the real one's on 11th.” "You did it! Congratulations! World's best cup of coffee! Great job, everybody!"
I could go on for days.
1 - A Christmas Story (1983)
I was still in high school when this movie came out. I’m pretty sure I haven’t missed a single year viewing it at least once since. My anticipation kicks in around October for watching Ralphie drop hints for his Red Rider BB gun. The one with the compass in the stock and this thing which tells time. I also look forward to seeing the Old Man win his major award and do battle with the furnace.
For many years TNT has aired “24 hours of ‘A Christmas Story.’” We converted to streaming only several years ago, so we can’t air their broadcast from 5 p.m. Christmas Eve until 5 p.m. Christmas Day, so now we either stream it on a loop or keep hitting play on the DVD.
I also discovered that Ralphie’s house has been restored in Cleveland, Ohio. Apparently you can tour the house and even spend a night there. I’ve never really wanted to go to Cleveland, but that sounds like a bucket-list entry for sure.
A Christmas Carol
6 - A Christmas Carol (1999)
I usually watch all these versions, along with a few I don’t care for. This version is pretty good, except Patrick Stewart’s transformation after finally embracing Christmas doesn’t seem that convincing. Otherwise, he makes a fine mean old miser.
5 - Scrooge (1970)
I’m not a huge fan of musicals, but this is the very first version of the Dickens classic I ever saw, and Albert Finney’s portrayal of Ebeneezer Scrooge is fantastic.
4 - Scrooged (1988)
It’s not Victorian London. It’s not even Ebeneezer Scrooge. But it’s an entertaining, funny and heartwarming re-telling featuring Bill Murray.
3 - A Christmas Carol (2009)
I was pretty skeptical before I watched this animated version featuring Jim Carrey. I shouldn’t have been. It is a great version of the story and follows Dickens’ novel very closely. Definitely worth a watch.
2 - Scrooge (A Christmas Carol) (1951)
The debate has raged for ages regarding the best version of this movie with many pointing to Alistair Sim’s 1951 version. It is truly an amazing version, and is considered perfect by fans. Fortunately for me, I watch them all and I’m not forced to choose...
1 - A Christmas Carol (1984)
...unless I’m writing a list. Subsequently, I choose the 1984 version starring George C. Scott as Scrooge.
If one should nitpick, Scott’s portrayal of Scrooge is the only one who doesn’t encounter the ghosts in a nightshirt and cap. Scott made this choice in order to maintain a dignified air to the character. Another tiny detail that bothers me is the street musicians, one of which is seen playing a valved instrument. Valved instruments didn’t exist in Victorian times.
Other than that, the movie is spotless. It features the very best versions of Tiny Tim and Fred Holywell, and Edward Woodward’s Ghost of Christmas Present is pure perfection.
There you have it. If you start Thanksgiving evening, you should be able to squeeze in three viewings each before Christmas Eve.
Merry Christmas!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.