The Anderson County Master Gardeners and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Anderson County are hosting a Monarch Butterfly Program Thursday May 25.
Monarch butterflies contribute heavily to pollination as they feed on the nectar of numerous flowers. They travel great distances, allowing them to pollinate larger areas than bees. But just like other pollinators, monarch butterflies have experienced a major decline in the past few decades. To reverse this, it is important to understand their lifecycle.
The program is being held at the Anderson Count Annex, located at 703 North Mallard Street, Room 103. Registration starts at 5:30 p.m. and the program will begin at 6 p.m. Please pre-register by Wednesday, May 24 by contacting the Anderson County Extension Office at 903-723- 3735.
Topics covered will include Mayors’ Monarch Pledge- National Wildlife Federation, Monarch Watch Tagging Program and the how’s and whys of butterfly garden building will be included in the presentation.
Guest speaker for this program is Craig Wilson, Ph.D., Director USDA Future Scientists Program USDA/ARS/Southern Plains Agricultural Research Center and Senior Research Associate, Center for Mathematics and Science Education College of Arts and Sciences, Texas A&M University.
Wilson was born in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland but grew up in England and attended Oxford University. He met his Texan wife in Iceland, and they had their three children in Botswana, Africa where he was Head of Science in the tribal village of Serowe as part of The University of Botswana. He has also
owned and run a chicken farm with his wife, and they restore old homes. He climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, the highest mountain in Africa with their older daughter, having climbed The Matterhorn in Switzerland, one of the highest mountains in The Alps when in college.
His office is at the USDA Research Center in College Station, alongside which he has created a Monarch Waystation, also known as a butterfly garden, and ‘pocket prairie’ where students are able to spend a day working on science activities.
He has found funding, helped design and built Monarch Waystations at several schools and sites in Texas and Arkansas. He and his wife own property outside of Nacogdoches that includes a seven-acre wildflower meadow for Monarchs and other pollinators.
Wilson has taught for over 45 years on three continents in situations ranging from beneath a huge thorn tree on the edge of the Kalahari Desert in Botswana, Africa, to experimenting with weightlessness on NASA’s KC-135 in Houston.
His research interests are in hands-on/inquiry-based science teaching and in how most successfully to link science teachers with research scientists. He coordinated a NASA funded program-the National Space Biomedical Research Institute-Teacher Academy Project looking at the impact of long duration space flight on the human body and this allowed him to work with teachers in all fifty states and to teach in many of these including Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico.
Wilson currently directs the USDA Future Scientists Program that has expanded nationwide from California to Puerto Rico and from Maine to the country of Panama. The program has been adopted by schools in over thirty states and by two schools in England, bringing Life and Agricultural Science into classrooms grades kindergarten through 12th. The program has received numerous local, state, and national awards. It is now administered as a nationwide program through the USDA/ARS Plains Area. It is also recognized as an Exemplary Science Program by the National Association of Science Teachers.
