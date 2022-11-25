A diagnosis, treatment plan, or return of breast cancer can impact all aspects of your life. As you adjust to the physical, emotional, and psychological changes that come with cancer, you also must decide when and how to tell your family, friends, and broader support system.
This is a deeply personal decision, and though you may not know what to say, communicating about your breast cancer can be beneficial for your health. Consider these suggestions to start and continue conversations about your breast cancer journey, and how you can ask for help when you need it.
How to talk to family
You may feel nervous, but it’s important to understand your family is reacting to the information about your health, not you. Here are tips to guide you through discussing breast cancer with your family:
• Plan ahead. Prepare for tough conversations by having them in a place that’s comfortable for you, at a time when you’re not likely to be interrupted. Anticipate questions or reactions that might upset you and plan responses for them ahead of time.
• Set boundaries. Be as open as you’d like when discussing your diagnosis, treatment, and prognosis. If something makes you uncomfortable, such as questions about your mastectomy, respond with, “I’m not ready to talk about that right now.”
• Lean on a good listener. Ask a close loved one if they have a few minutes to discuss how you’re feeling or consider talking to a therapist. It’s important to let someone know if you’re feeling down, as a study found mortality rates are 26 times higher in female breast cancer patients with symptoms of depression.
How to talk to children
Speaking to children about cancer can be hard. You may want to have separate discussions with adults and children in your family. Consider these points when talking with children:
• Keep age in mind. Base discussions with children on their age or level of maturity. You know your child best – some may act out of character and others may carry on as normally as possible. Remember to remind them they are loved and cared for.
• Be honest. You may feel hiding the truth protects children from the harsh realities of having a parent with cancer, but they’re perhaps more perceptive than you think. Be open and ensure children have enough time to ask questions and express their feelings.
• Offer support. Children see the world as it relates to them. Consider enrolling your children in counseling or a support group, as it can be helpful for them to talk to others who can empathize with their situation.
How to ask for help
Cancer can be physically exhausting and emotionally draining. You may find it difficult to keep pace with your daily, pre-cancer routine. So, how can you ask for help when your family’s “typical” roles and responsibilities change due to breast cancer?
• Let them help you. It can be tough to realize and accept that you need help. But remember, asking for help is not a sign of weakness. It tells others what you need to feel as strong and as comfortable as you can during your cancer journey.
• Be specific. As you manage medication, surgery, stress, or side effects of breast cancer, ask if others can take care of specific tasks, like picking up your medication or other simple errands.
• Connect through communities. Keep family and others updated on your breast cancer experience and allow them to support you through online care and community resources.
For more information on breast cancer and support groups, visit TexasOncology.com or Texas Breast Specialists at texasbreastspecialists.com.
Tanyel S. Williams, LMSW, ACSW, CHW, ACHP-SW, OSW-C, is a licensed social worker at Texas Oncology–Palestine Cancer Center, 3415 South Loop 256 in Palestine, Texas.
