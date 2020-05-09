I was just sitting here thinking about death and dying and the inevitability of it; a cheerful subject to some, but not to me, particularly. There are a million ways to die if you go to counting, and Covid-19 makes it a million and one. In my twenties, I wondered what life would be like when I was old, like in my thirties. And what in the world would be left of life after forty? I certainly could see nothing but canes and rocking chairs in a future after fifty or sixty. Such is the arrogance of youth. At my current age, I feel the same desire to live forever that I had at twenty-one. All that’s changed is my perspective, the price of my toys, and my hairline.
I felt the need to visit my primary physician recently, especially since my name was on the appointment and they probably expected me to attend. I always get a little anxious when going in for physicals, sure down deep they are going to find some malady or the other that spells doom for me and my prospects to live long and prosper. As such, guys like me tend to put on an air of indifference to the whole process, as if it’s all so very amusing and we are only going along with it to patronize the spouse who forced us to participate.
Still, it brings the greatest relief and lifting of burdens from a patient’s shoulders to get a clean bill of health afterwards. This relief leads to an immediate reaction: Let’s head for Cracker Barrell.
I asked my doctor how best to avoid the Coronavirus. She said I had nothing to worry about unless I was over a certain age. Yikes. I am. She said that to be funny I suppose. Then she said that age was not so much a factor as underlying conditions. “Like what?” I asked, buttoning my shirt, already thinking of whether to go to Cracker Barrell or IHop. “Well,” she continued as she clicked and clacked at the keyboard: “Age is a factor, but hypertension adds to the risk.” Then she looked over at me and raised her eyebrows. She knows I have high blood pressure. “That’s two strikes,” I answered with a forced smile. “Anything else I need to know?” “Yes, there is. This new virus seems to be hard on the heart, and especially so if you have a heart condition or have recently been operated on to correct a heart condition. You qualify for that?” I gulped. “How long have I got, doc?” She laughed.
“What I’m trying to tell you is that despite your clean bill of health, you could catch the virus and it could be serious, so I would take precautions.” She said this very matter-of-factly, the way some doctors do, especially when they are younger and in better shape that the patient. Their sympathy level is lacking sometimes. I just looked at her, then made some kind of joke. I asked her if her patients kidded around like I do. “Some do,” she replied. “Typically, it’s the men. I’ve heard most of their attempts at humor.” She looked over at me and sighed. “You remind me of my dad.” She said this with a trace of a smile as she turned back to her keyboard. She said her father and I shared the same generational sense of self, life perspective, and humor. She meant it as a compliment, I suspect. I took it to mean I was old.
We then engaged in a parting conversation on how best to live a life of meaningfulness and fulfillment during these perilous times. She recommended continuing a healthy lifestyle of diet and exercise and remaining mindful of social distancing and other considerations like coughing in your elbow, not touching your face, etc. I agreed, but added my east Texas, old enough to be her father observation: “When springtime comes around each year, copperheads come out. You won’t get bitten if you stay indoors 24/7 but that’s no way to live a life. We just need to stay alert and take precautions. Don’t fool around in the flowerbed before shaking the leaves around some. Stay out of tall grass. Just because snakes are out doesn’t mean we are going to be snake bit. Just take care, be vigilant, watch your step, and keep on living.” That summed up my philosophy on the Covid-19 epidemic. The doctor looked at me as she placed her stethoscope around her neck and standing, intoned seriously: “You just touched your face again.” Shrugging, I dramatically slid my hands in my pockets, like pistols in holsters. Then she remarked in parting, holding the door open for me: “Yep, just like my dad.” I guess I am. Near as I can tell. Dang it.
