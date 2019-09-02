August, besides heat, is defined by two other events. First, in August, 1945, the atomic bomb was dropped on Japan, ending the war in the Pacific. Hurray for the home team!
Secondly, my wife has a birthday every August, an event that looms as large in my estimation as does the ending of a world war by atomic means. You can forget an anniversary or an appointment, or even Christmas, but if you forget that girl’s birthday, you’d be better off taking your chances with the bomb.
So, Judy’s birthday was coming up, it was August and it was hot, and I had cash. I decided to do something different this time. Instead of some trinket or other, or a trip or a dinner on the town, I decided I would give her something she could really use and would appreciate and be a good restart on the road to fiscal freedom.
One fine day, I sauntered into the Jay Shop downtown. Judy bought lots of clothes from the Jay Shop over the years. Everyone knew what she liked to wear, and Ms. Hazel would call to tell her about new fashions just arrived that they had ordered with her in mind.
To Judy, it was just like having your own private store, stocked floor to ceiling with the very type of clothing she loved to wear. She could go down there for a fitting of this or that latest dress or blouse or whatever, sign a ticket and be off with an armful of the latest fashion.
As I entered the store to the merry jingle of a bell, about a dozen pairs of female eyes looked up. It was my first visit inside the store and reminded me of a stranger in town who first enters the local saloon. I was supremely out of place. But I had my confidence and a wallet full of cash.
I tipped my hat to every customer and every employee as I walked up to the checkout counter as if it were a bar. A friendly, smiling girl spoke, and asked how she could help. I introduced myself and told them who my wife was. The girl smiled even bigger. Everybody knew Judy.
I said that I had come to pay off her account. The girl’s smile froze on her face, like a Botox bee and just come buzzing by and zapped her in the forehead.
“How much?” she asked.
“All of it,” I replied.
The entire store grew silent. It got so quiet, the ticking of a nearby clock became like the beat of a drum. The sound of clothes being rustled on hangers stopped. It seemed the theme from ‘The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly’ could be heard faintly from somewhere in the background.
Conversation sputtered and failed. From inside the private office behind the counter came the squeak of an office chair. Leaning back, the owner peeked out with most serious look on his face. He repeated what the girl had said:
“All of it?”
“Every dad-blamed dime,” I said and sat my wallet on the counter like a gunfighter who had just put his six shooter up on the bar as proof of his intentions.
Andy Totah rose from his chair and came up to the counter personally. He asked for the account book.
A girl laid it on the countertop, opened it to the “T” section. He thumbed over a few pages to find Judy’s account. I imagined him wearing one of those green-billed accounting hats. Then another girl slid a big calculator over towards him. He began to do some figuring. Every so often he would pause for breath and look at the girls. They would nod, wide eyed, as he wiped his brow and continued. When he arrived at the grand total, his eyebrow went up a little.
Two of the girls leaned in from either side to get a glimpse. Their eyes widened. One said: “Oh my!” and had to sit down while the other fanned her face with a sheet of paper.
Andy wrote out the total, purposely finished off the decimal points with a deliberate flourish and slid it across the counter to me, face up. Smiling, I gave him a nod and took a glance. All the blood drained from my face. I hadn’t known the value of a comma and decimal points until that moment.
Sheepishly, I paid for two months in advance, put away my thinned-out wallet, and hurried on my way, humbled. The regular sounds of a clothing shop returned as the bell jingled to announce my departure. I thought I heard a muffled giggle somewhere back in the blouse section. And that is along about the time I switched from beer to the hard stuff; near as I can tell.
