Relative health is different for each of us, as the term implies. When we hear that a neighbor has some affliction or other, we are sympathetic as much as we can be, given our own disposition, distractions and comparative health. But we seldom wish the same affliction on ourselves or ours on them.
I think we tend to feel life is a kind of competition between us and everyone else when it comes to health. If you have some sickness or other, such as diabetes or heart disease or cancer, it can make a body foolishly think to themselves they are somehow more blessed than the other, rather than accept the fact that something is coming to afflict us all, sooner or later.
I made the ambulance ride from Palestine to Tyler last week, my first EMS ride ever, and sit here now at my desk, seven days after experiencing triple bypass open heart surgery. If there was anybody who thought ‘this could never happen to me’, it was me. Boy was I wrong.
I have always been mindful of my health, at least after the age of forty, when brains began to take precedence over the smug assurance that I was bullet proof and immortal.
I smoked as a young man, which has come back to haunt me because it raised the statistical chances I would experience some heart health issues despite having quit 25 years ago. I thought smoking was cool and it was part of my signature ‘style’. I was an idiot.
The smartest thing I ever did was marry a school teacher. School teachers, if you find the right model, come pre-stocked with looks, brains, education, a pension plan, and group health insurance. When I think back to how I survived the first years of my adult life with no form of insurance at all, it boggles the mind.
But I have for the past thirty years been really serious about my health. I get physicals, exams and tests all the time. I passed a treadmill stress test less than 18 months ago, right before my double knee replacement surgery. And, I’ve had EKGs done on my formerly skinny body several times since. I always got passing grades, right up to the time I didn’t.
Last Sunday afternoon, after feeling some chest and arm pain after light exertion, I thought it prudent to drop by the hospital and get me another EKG just to be sure. The first thing they told me was the same I’d always heard: Your EKG is normal. So, I relaxed a little but then Dr. Miguel Castellanos stopped by to have a peek at my results. He said something that stunned me away beyond the fact that I was headed for a massive heart attack. He told me that many EKGs were routinely read by computers, and were fairly accurate, but you should always have them confirmed by a cardiologist. I hadn’t known that! I’d been getting clean reports on my EKG’s for years and now wondered if maybe there hadn’t been something going on all along that the machines were missing.
I have done a little research and discovered that computer reading of EKGs (also called ECGs) is accurate, common and dependable, more so in recent years, such that they are Medicare approved: but nothing compared to the experienced eyes of a cardiologist.
So to recap: My general attitude toward my own health, taking my head out of the sand so to speak, was a great leap in the odds I’d live a longer life. My second great step was to seek the best health care I could afford. Then, self-education and self-examination was key to helping me recognize the early warning signs of impending heart attack. There was a time when I would not have bothered with the inconvenience of loading up and going to town for a visit to the emergency room.
After a heart catheterization administered by another cardiologist, Dr. Russell Kelly, it was explained to me that my blockage was right where a stent wouldn’t work. They called this area tricky, the ‘Widow-maker’ blockage. If I had lolly-gagged around the farm or tried to ignore the symptoms, I would not have survived a heart attack. It’s just that simple.
I plan to write more on this as time goes along, but wanted to end this one with the strongest piece of advice I can muster: When you get an EKG, make sure a genuine cardiologist reads it and acts on the information. It could make the difference between life and death. Have all confidence in the abilities of the two doctors mentioned. They saved my life and are a valuable asset to our community. Lastly, if you don’t think it could happen to you; go back to the top and read this again.
