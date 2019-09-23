I watched grandson’s first soccer game Saturday. I should say I watched for a game to break out that never quite did. Having a soccer team comprised entirely of three-year-olds is less like conducting a sports activity and more like herding ducks.
Along the far sideline, the coach had a blanket laid out for players who weren’t on the field at the moment. To the kids, this was not representative of a sideline bench. It was a magic carpet, a superhero’s cape, a tent, and mostly, a wrestling mat. My grandson and a teammate, instead of watching the game, were busy trying to strangle each other. They were like two puppies, each trying to get the best of the other. One would leap on the other’s back and the other would squirm around to throw off the attack while they rolled all over the blanket/bench. It was not soccer, but it was hilarious.
Parents, grandparents, siblings and casual observers were seated on chairs or the grass on the opposite sideline, encouraging the players as they ran all over the field like ants gone insane. I caught myself shouting at the boy to pick a field and stay with it. He was all over the place. Every so often he would be called in to the game by the coach, who should be in therapy today. The boy would leap up and run onto the field, but like as not, continue on past the team and coach and come to the far sideline to get a drink, hug his mother’s leg, or take a swing at me. Now and again his wrestling partner would come flying out of nowhere and tackle the lad, and the match was on. I took a knee, and placing my hands on his shoulders, told the boy to pay attention to the game. I pointed at the coach and turned his head that direction, patted him on the back and sent him along. He laughed as his took off running with his arms down straight and slightly behind, as if Superman flying in a comic book panel. He flew right on past the action, pausing only to take a wild kick at the ball. He then made a large sweeping turn and came flying back to the sidelines, where he head-butted me and spent the next 30 seconds darting in and out of legs trying to get at and pin the other lad.
Later, tiring of the sideline wrestling match, he paid enough attention to the game to go out and help a girl teammate work the ball toward the opposite goal. I don’t think at this point in time anyone cared whose goal it was. They could have scored but instead went on past the net and continued to the endzone of the field and crossed over that into the parking area beyond and I suppose would have gone on to Cayuga if they hadn’t been headed off and corralled, along with six or seven other teammates who had followed along behind. Presently, the coach and several other parents got the children reorganized long enough to kick the ball the other way. My little progeny took a grand kick at the ball but missed. In his three-year-old attempt to pretend that was his plan all along, he then sat down on the soccer ball and would not get off. Thankfully, his buddy came whistling through the air like a guided missile and body slammed him off the ball while coaches, referees, and parents chased the children all over the field. I have never laughed so hard in all my life.
After the ‘game’ the players gathered in the middle of the field to place their hands atop one another’s in a team building spirit chant. One little girl was crying so hard you would think she had been stepped on. She was clinging to her mother’s hand while she wailed. Still, she wanted in on the team activity and had her other hand on the pile. Then all the parents got out on the field and made a tunnel with hands above heads for the kids to run through and come to the sidelines for a snack. One lad, arriving late, tried to run backwards through the human gauntlet and plugged up all those coming in the other end. Kids leaked out of the tunnel from all directions. A juice pack and goldfish cracker prize later, all was calm and well, and over. I was exhausted; not from frustration but from laughter. I’ve never had so much entertainment in all my days, and I do believe the kids enjoyed the free for all. I’m not so sure it was the same for the coach. He deserves a raise.
