Around April, things are warming up weather wise and business wise for air conditioner companies like mine and others. That’s when folks begin to call for spring air conditioner checkups. These are the early birds and the wise ones, wanting to beat the rush. Everybody else, like me for instance, waits until something breaks before we even think to call. Then we panic and burn up the phone trying to get help.
The first really warm days of the year come early in May. The temperatures have been pleasant and the nights still cool, but a house can get stuffy and uncomfortable without proper temperature control. This brings in our first rush of business and everybody is happy because of the income boost. Bank loans seem manageable again, bills are sent in on time, and optimism soars.
During June and July, it’s like the Daytona 500. The phones ring off the walls, people call you at home or email or text or stop you at the grocery store. Money is no object when it comes to comfort. It feels like the phone will forever ring, and the money will keep right on coming in, and you are king of all you survey. But after 30-odd years of operating a seasonal business, you begin to gain some foresight. If you don’t pack away some of the gain while the sun shines, you are going to really be in a pinch along about mid-October, when everything comes to a screeching halt and people decide to wait until next spring to get an air conditioner fixed or replaced. It’s all part of the cycle.
August is the worst time of all for everybody. By August, everybody is sick of summer, consumer and provider alike. We long for fall temperatures but cannot see the relief. No air conditioner is intended to operate well in these extremes unless you double up on all capacities to take care of these few last terrible days of summer when the very earth is heat soaked and baking and temps at night stay up in the 80's. Ten minutes of outside activity leaves a body drenched in sweat. Inside temperatures rapidly escalate without air conditioning. The phone calls come in at a new level of intensity that is frightening. People phone all hours of the day and night to call in all favors, lean on family connections, beg, demand, offer bribes, shout, holler, cry.
There comes that day when it would require twice as many employees to care for half the volume of calls coming in. There is simply no way in heaven or on earth that everyone can be accommodated. Schedules become impossible. Tempers and patience are stretched to a breaking point, and then break. There is no way to tell a customer that we have no way of knowing when we can get to them. All we can do is try. Some folks think this is poor time management and a poor attitude. They make appointments all the time, no matter how far in the future they have to wait. But this does not work in our business.
First off, we have no way of knowing how long any particular call is going to take. We can guess, but it’s only a guess. Secondly, this business is not like setting up an appointment at the beauty shop. Nobody is going to wait days, much less minutes, when the AC is out and it’s over 100 degrees outdoors. We answer the phone that rings every five seconds and put people on hold and try to get them to just give the basic facts so we can answer the next call. There are simply not enough hours in the day during August to engage in long chats, no matter how pleasant. It doesn’t matter if you are family or not, neighbors or not, rich or poor. We are stressed, you are stressed, everybody is hot, there seems no end in sight — and it comes around every summer.
What do you say to somebody who needs you right now, knowing there is no way we can get there for a month? It gets so bad, you secretly wish the phone would just quit ringing and give you some peace. It sounds horrible to think, but there are days when we wish we could just take the phones off the hook. But how can I complain? I’m the one who chose this profession and I love what I do. But late August is a time that tries everyone’s patience.
Then comes that day in October when the weather changes, and we all slump back in our chairs and breathe again. Right now, that time hasn’t come yet. We love you all. We will get to you all. We just don’t know when.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.