Saturday in the country is the same as in the city, except there is no traffic noise or sirens or hollering neighbors or factory whistles or train cars bumping or smells of oil and grease and asphalt, or smelly bats in downtown buildings. Other than that, it is exactly the same.
I was thinking on such matters as I shoveled out a place for a little concrete pad behind the bungalow that will be Judy’s ‘Happy Shack’. I live to serve. So I’m behind there shoveling sod grass and dirt and damp sand from the ground and into the bucket of my tractor. Judy and the dogs are in the back yard together, clipping flowers and rooting around in flower beds. KIVY is playing on a radio I have sitting on a bucket. Millie is cooling it by the shade of a nearby tree. It is a good day. Simple labor takes little extra thought and my mind can drift where it may as I work. It is a good day to be alive in the quiet, peaceful Memorial Day weekend country.
For a long time, I was engrossed in thought and mindlessly filling the tractor’s bucket with shovel after shovel of sand and sod. It had taken a long time to float the idea past my beloved, but I intended to transfer the sand and sod to the backyard and fill in a low place beside the patio slab. Judy was dead set against the idea because she felt any sand deposited in her yard would be an invitation for the dogs to get into it and transfer the grit to the interior of the house. It is impossible to convince some people that improvements require some compromise. You cannot bring in sand without there being sand involved.
Each time I filled the bucket, I drove the tractor all the way around the house and dumped the sand just over the backyard fence. I would take it the rest of the way later with a wheelbarrow. It would have been a lot easier to simply open the gates and drive right up to the patio, but that would leave tracks in the lawn and you know who would have had a fit. She was not pleased with the pile of sand and grass in the yard, but she grudgingly put up with it.
Shoveling away with the radio for company, I heard Judy call my name several times, but it didn’t register at first. I reached over and turned the radio down and listened. All was silent for a moment. Then the dogs took to barking like crazy. This was a different kind of bark, an urgent bark, kind of like when you know a child is really hurt instead of just making racket. The hair back of my neck stood up. I dropped the shovel and ran for the back yard.
Judy was flat on her back on the concrete patio and staring up to the sky. Her little trowel and brightly colored glove was lying away from her left hand. Her right was reaching up in the air weakly as she repeated my name over and over. The dogs were barking insanely at something in the grass just outside the cyclone fence. They followed it towards the sand pile, jumping back and diving in. ‘SNAKE!’ I thought, and grabbed up a shotgun from my utility vehicle as I came through the back gate running. I figured my precious had stepped on a copperhead.
It wasn’t a copperhead. It was a baby armadillo, about the size of a large baked potato. It was rummaging around along the fence, looking for his mother who I had assassinated the night before, I surmised. I put the shotgun away and went for Judy. She had walked through the low spot I planned to fill and tripped over the edge of the slab. She barely avoided cracking her skull. She had wanted me to come see the cute little armadillo, but wasn’t watching where she was going. I sat with her while she recovered. She made me promise not to shoot the little critter. I didn’t have to. About then our Lab Millie, who had been outside the yard with me, spotted the critter, chased him around for a bit, then caught him and crunched him up like a party treat. Judy was horrified. I had saved a shotgun shell.
So there we sat on the side of the patio on Memorial Day Saturday, contemplating fate, happy shacks, dogs and armadillos. Judy looked over at me and rubbing her sore wrists, raised her eyebrows and said: “How much longer you going to dilly-dally around before you get this low place filled in?” This is my life, our life, the country life; near as I can tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.