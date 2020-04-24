Away back in the early 90’s, the Chinese poured money into the DNC, hoping to help President Bill Clinton’s 1996 re-election campaign. It was a good investment, near as I can tell. After Clinton won, the Chinese President came to the US on a state visit, seeking membership in the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the attendant ‘Favored Nation Status’. For some time they had been granted waivers rather than membership, but this ended with the Tiananmen Square massacres back in 1989. We all remember the solitary citizen blocking a tank. Hopefully that guy is still breathing today. I have my doubts.
Joint talks between the heads of state were filled with all the normal politically correct baloney they want us all to hear. During these talks, Clinton said our goal was to improve human rights among their regular folks back home. The Chinese smiled and said little in the way of concrete answers and much in the way of smoke and mirrors. They were after trade rights and if the silly Americans wanted to hear soothing words about the plight of the common man, they were willing. They were after membership in the World Trade Organization.
In 1998, Clinton returned the favor and visited China. He was not the first US President to do so, but he wanted to be the one who finally achieved real progress with them, especially on human rights. And of course, they had contributed lots of cash. Again, the Chinese were after trade deals and would say and pay most anything to get what they wanted.
The end result was that with President Clinton’s influence, they achieved the goal of permanent membership in the World Trade Organization and Most Favored Nation Status. All it cost them, besides some cash, were smiles and bows at the waist and empty promises to see to the plight of the average Chinese Jo, guys and gals like you and me. We are such an idealistic bunch of children!
The Chinese are overstocked with people. They have people in all the spaces where we have spaces. They are an ancient people with cultures, values and world views at polar opposites to ours. They do not mind a few million folks here or there losing their lives if it serves the greater good. People are their ammunition and they have plenty to spare. I am sure that over there, it’s best not to complain too much because you are too easy to replace. I remember seeing a video of Chinese workers back in Mao’s day, carrying rocks to build a raised right of way across a valley for a railroad project. Somebody asked why they had all those people hauling rocks, thousands it looked like, when a backhoe and dump truck could do the project before lunch time. The answer was simple: Why use machinery when we have all these extra people? If all they were paid was ten cents a day to tote rocks, what was it to you? It gave purpose to a lot of people. Efficiency and human rights were not the issue. They were overstocked on people.
I should think that overpopulation is the real issue in China, and India, Pakistan, etc. These folks need to learn how to ease up on the begetting game. I think that in China some years ago, they tried to set limits on the number of children in each family, but the sheer number of them were staggering and the effects minimal. The Chinese are miracles of reproduction. They represent something close to 20% of the world’s population. They got spares is all I’m saying.
So here it is twenty years after Clinton worked to have the Chinese included as a trade partner with the rest of us, and all the Chinese had to do was promise to take better care of its people. They must have laughed all the way to the WTO.
We need to wake up to the fact that America is not like other countries. We are not a specific race or religion or heritage or ‘brand’. Our main identifiable characteristic is a desire for freedom of choice and an idealistic belief that everyone else holds the same values. They do not. The Chinese have used our idealistic immaturity to their advantage. Do not believe what they say but what they do. They are looking ten miles down the road while we are worrying over every pebble in our path.
A generation after Clinton opened the gates to free trade with China, they dominate world trade. ‘Made in China’ is stamped on everything these days. Our intention back then was to take advantage of their cheap labor while we sat back and prospered from their blood, sweat, and tears. Who’s crying now?
