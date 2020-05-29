Farm animals require feed, shelter, grooming and general attention to insure their health and continuing profitability to the farmer or rancher. At one time, the mule was the preferred muscle for plowing and planting. If you or I were a mule, we would be expected to do our work when called upon, whether we felt like it or not. We would eat when our owners fed us, sleep when and where told, be goaded when we balked, expected to perform our duties. Such is the life of a farm animal.
If our owners were cruel or negligent, we would live a miserable life indeed, wouldn’t we? Given the bare essentials of life, we might survive, but just. If our owners were kind and fed us well and treated us with care we would be grateful and appreciative, would we not? But we would still be a mule- expected to do our work, earn our keep, keep our place. The owner would forever remain the master no matter how nicely he treated us. The mule does not run the farm, the master does. We don’t eat at his table, or engage in conversations as an equal, or make any decisions on how to run the farm. Master does.
Our so-called leaders in Washington D.C. think we are the mules and they run the farm. We are being led by those who believe they can fool us into thinking they care for us and only want the best for us. But we will never be equal to them. We will never be the master of our own fate while they hold all the power.
It is a tale as old as time, the pursuit of power, man’s dominance over his fellow man, a lust, a greed, a desire to reach the top of the heap no matter the cost. Somebody has to do the hard work and masters require mules.
I think that part of the rush to dump so much of our nation’s wealth on its people in this recent Covid-19 Pandemic is to try and out-Katrina all skeptics. When Katrina came along, many claimed Washington did not react soon enough or with enough effort or sincerity to truly help. They were looked upon as uncaring and the political backlash, although largely undeserved, was real.
Today’s politician is not going to let that happen. He will do anything to remain in power. So the wealth of a nation is poured like a river of gold. We are told to stay home if we are scared and the government will pay more than if we were at work. This is not much of an inducement to return to work. Others are given money and told to stay at home even if they don’t want to.
The opposition party, not to be outdone, has proposed a new stimulus package that dwarfs the old. But this is not a hand up or a handout, it is a bribe. Our nation is now more in debt than it has ever been and the opposition is offering twice more. Economists tell us the entire gross national product of our nation is now matched by debt of equal measure. Where will we get more wealth to pour on our citizens to prove we love them more than the other side? Eventually, the mule will be expected to work twice as long and twice as hard to make up the deficit. All that glitters is not gold.
I am personally tired of being told by Washington what is good for me. I am tired of being their mule. I thought we the people were in charge, that all were created equal, that every man had the same opportunity, chief of that being freedom to choose.
Whether or not you agree with our current President or like his style, giving in to liberal excess over the years has created the need for somebody like him. What Washington D.C. doles out as they pretend to be generous and caring was never theirs to give. It is our money. And rarely is anything given the people out of love or respect; it is to maintain the status quo. Social distancing to our ‘leaders’ means they run the place from up there while we keep plowing down here.
There is a Presidential election coming in November. Today, I hear from one candidate that African-American citizens cannot vote for the incumbent and still call themselves black. This ignores the 1.3 million who did so in the last election. That sort of arrogance is a plain indicator that not every person who throws a biscuit at you is your friend. The big man gets the corn, the mule gets the cob. Near as I can tell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.