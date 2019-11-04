A long time ago, I read the unfinished autobiography of Benjamin Franklin. Ben Franklin figured large in the history of our country. He was a printer, newspaper publisher, author, politician, inventor and diplomat. His skills at diplomacy helped insure the separation, independence and later, friendship, of the United States and Great Britain. Surprisingly, according to his own words, he started out a complete jerk.
By his own admission, he was opinionated, cocky, abrasive, obnoxious and condescending, traits unpleasant enough for a full-grown man or powerful figure, but impossible to stomach coming from a young man. He seemed to revel in the joy of argument, and felt no one else had more brains than he. He must have been quite the character to endure if you knew him back then. I suspect we all know modern day Ben Franklin’s in our own lives.
Franklin began to understand his abrasive personality when a Quaker friend took him aside and gently admonished his behavior. He told young Franklin that if he really wanted to change the world, he could do it so much easier by being less objectionable and more diplomatic. I suppose we could all use some of this advice.
Franklin writes about this in his autobiography and points to it as the moment his life began to change for the better. He was already smart enough, well-educated enough, and curious enough to accomplish great things. He just needed the breakthrough moment to start the climb to greatness.
He wrote of 13 virtues that he intended to pursue in his goal to greater achievement and moral soundness; the last of them being humility. I remember that one of his methods was to quit saying “I” so much in his conversations. Rather than pointedly argue or inject his own opinions, he resorted to the second person habit of telling about how others handled similar situations and offering that up as advice. He also tried to get others thinking his way by being inclusive rather than objectionable, by learning to be modest and self-effacing rather than defiant or definitive. In short, he learned to disagree without being disagreeable.
