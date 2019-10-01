I had a friend once upon a time who struggled to get by. He drove a beat-up truck he had owned forever. He would scratch his head and try to figure out how others could afford a new vehicle and he could not. He could never quite achieve the level of success he wished for. By his reasoning, the savings that came with keeping a vehicle for years should have been enough for him to afford a newer model. But he never was able, and I could see the puzzlement in his eyes whenever we spoke. I think about him often.
He operated his business out of his garage and an old storage building in the back yard. He was frugal, and that is a good thing, but driving a truck that was falling apart and operating out of a one car garage has its limits. In his mind, and he expressed this to me many times, nothing he did to manage his money wisely seemed to help. He never was able to buy that new truck or get a proper place of business. I can still see his face in my mind, scratching his head and squinting in consternation over his bad luck.
He reminded me of that Li’l Abner comic book character, the fellow who had a black cloud following him around. Despite his best efforts, things just never seemed to work out. All he saw was gloom and doom, no matter how hard I tried to cheer him up.
From a distance of years, I see more clearly. I do not consider myself a success and him not. He and I had the same opportunities. He was competent and kind, and never a cheat or lazy. From the perspective that comes with years, I begin to see that our main difference was in attitude and outlook.
He thought that hanging on to that old truck and operating out of his garage was the smartest way to save money. He had a point, of course, but after a couple of decades, a vehicle starts to look ragged and garages are outgrown. Appearances can be deceiving, but the general idea is true that a customer has more confidence when you drive up in a newer, professional-looking vehicle, rather than an old wreck that comes huffing and puffing up your drive, leaking oil and water. Operating out of a garage is a money saver too, but does not in any way compare to a proper or permanent place of business. Many folks started their business out of their garages, like Apple and Microsoft to name a couple. But that is just a start. It’s true that you have to spend money to make money. Taking on a little debt, like a new vehicle or storefront, advertising, and looking for other ways to grow are confidence boosters that show in many ways.
The successful business has to offer a product or service the public wants. Beyond that, a successful business has to have something that separates them from the pack. They need to stand out and get the customer’s attention. A public image needs to be attractive and professional and appealing. My friend could not seem to see that for himself and perhaps his gloom and doom attitude had something to do with it. He achieved what he aimed for, a life of barely scraping by. I tried to tell him all this in my own way through the years but had limited success. I suppose we are all different. Some see the glass as half full, others half empty.
You get what you expect, but you cannot simply sit back and wait for success to come knocking. It takes time, effort, determination, and perhaps most importantly of all, a leap of faith—vision coupled with belief. It’s like the school bond election coming up in Westwood ISD. Some are for it, some against. Some think the cost outweighs the benefits; others see a pressing need to upgrade tired old infrastructure. I firmly believe that when we give our children the very best we have to offer, and expect great things to come from their education, they will respond. When we do not, we are like that friend of mine who never could seem to understand why he didn’t prosper. We need to give our children the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive. Step out in faith. Pass the bond, build the new school. The investment will return dividends. The district will grow. Families will want to locate to a neighborhood where all efforts are made to give their children the very best. The most important investment for the future is in our children’s education. If they need a new vehicle, let’s get it for them.
