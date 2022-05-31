Jessi Sumpter and Libby Raine of Neches High School placed first at state in Family Career and Community Leaders of America. The students will compete in the Level 2 Entrepreneurship category at FCCLA’s National Leadership Conference in San Diego June 29 to July 3.
FCCLA was formerly known as Future Homemakers of America and aims to provide “personal growth and leadership development through Family and Consumer Sciences education,” according to its website.
After placing at the regional competition in Waco, Sumpter and Raine advanced to the state competition in Dallas last month with their idea for Blendie’s Smoothie Drive-through. In San Diego they will compete against the top two students from each state who will also pitch new business ideas.
NHS Consumer Sciences Teacher Christy Kaudelka will accompany the two upcoming juniors to San Diego. Kaudelka said the competition aims to combine concepts students learn with real-world situations. Entrepreneur competitors research location, marketing, laws and regulations, budgeting, employee healthcare, insurance, and how to figure a profit.
They settled on a smoothie shop because they both like them and can easily customize for clients.
Sumpter said she and Raine dressed more professionally with white blouses and black slacks or skirts than some of their competitors.
“I feel like we seemed more professional to the judges and presented ourselves better,” she said.
The FCCLA students started their projects in October and worked on them regularly throughout the year. Sumpter and Raine created a flip chart packed with information they deliver in 20 minutes.
“Their journal is intense; it has everything you’d need to start a business,” Kaudelka said.
Freshmen Sealy Hines and Aubrey Kincade competed in Level 2 Sports Nutrition. Kendall Tidwell, a senior, placed third at state in Level 3 Entrepreneurship. Juniors Bree Fredrickson and Frankie Mosteller competed in Nutrition and Wellness. All seven students advanced to the state competition.
Kaudelka has taught for 21 years, including 16 at Neches schools. She began teaching family consumer sciences five years ago and started bringing her students to Star competitions in 2019.
Tidwell also advanced to the national competition in 2020 and placed second in the United States but the competition was held virtually due to the pandemic.
Both Sumpter and Raine gave Kaudelka credit for her assistance, which included working with them all day on a Saturday and recommending they bring their own business cards.
The two budding entrepreneurs sold baked goods and bracelets to raise funds for the trip.
With a month left before the national competition the students are planning to memorize their presentation better and number the pages on their flip chart and make a table of contents to improve their organization. No matter the outcome, they are already winners.
Raine said she is now more confident of starting a future business.
“We got critiques on what we were talking about so we can really elaborate on that,” Raine said. “We know what we need to do better and how to operate a business better.”
