In the little corner of the woods where they all lived, every animal had a place and a reason for being, and a dose of self-control and self-determination; some more, some less. It might have been simpler if nature had made all creatures the same, but alas, it did not, and diversity required adaptation. The deer, for instance, was quite skittish, mainly because the wolf and coyote saw them less as equals and more as a-la-carte dining. Nature had made them ready to throw up the white tail and run a mile anytime they were startled, be the threat real or imagined.
On the other end of self-confidence waddled the skunk. He came and went as he was so inclined. Skunks do not act this way just to be difficult. Wherever they went, others saluted and stepped aside. It seemed to all be quite natural.
The bird kingdom didn’t worry too much about dangers on the ground. They considered themselves literally and figuratively above the fray, although those who tended to fly into windows and mirrors on a regular basis were still called ‘birdbrained’ even amongst themselves. But they all had their place, their balance in nature. Nobody really complained. Nature had been a long time achieving this balance, this mixed bag of ingredients. And, it seemed to work. But enough of this. There was trouble brewing.
The human animals with their noise and racket and unpredictable behavior, had decided to clear a path through the forest to walk on. At first, this caused joy, as everyone loved a good trail. But after a span of time, maybe a coon’s age, the humans widened the pathway and took to calling it a road, and used horses to drag big contraptions on wheels up and down it. Collisions with elements of the animal kingdom began to occur on a fairly regular basis while complaints were generally ignored. By the modern age, the road had been expanded to two lanes, and paved over, and was now something called a highway. By then, the humans had invented the combustion engine and tied it to their buggies and raced up and down the highway for no good reason that could be thought up even by the owl or the tortoise. It soon become almost impossible to get across the highway without leaving the best parts of their society flattened, crippled, or psychologically damaged in the attempt. It was all very much on everyone’s mind of late. Sadly, there was really not much any civilized animal society could do except to issue a general warning for everyone to look both ways. The skunks disagreed. They had never had to ask permission to go this way or that and didn’t plan to change. You couldn’t make a skunk see the logic and the possums and armadillos followed suit, just wanting to go along to get along. The deer wrung their paws and didn’t know which way to jump. As you might imagine, this little tale has to end in a fairly tragic fashion.
The animals that paid attention and looked both ways tended to prosper while the skunk kingdom and their followers suffered horribly. It wouldn’t be long, as foreseen by the owl, before there was not going to be enough skunks to go around, and a general shortage of possums, armadillos and deer. Therefore, a resolution was passed unanimously, expelling all humans from the forest, forevermore banned. The bird delegation agreed, but just for show, because they figured they could fly over any highway so it cost nothing and took no effort to show solidarity.
Everyone settled back to wait for the humans to go away. Sadly, the resolution was an unfunded mandate, all bark no bite. The snakes did agree to vaccinate all humans they could manage, within reason and season, for what it was worth, which was not nearly enough. Meanwhile, a new human invention called the airplane appeared above their heads and before long, geese, ducks, martins and even flamingos were colliding with the metal birds and falling from the skies. The birds were in shock over this development, now having feathers in the game, so to speak.
It was at this juncture the fox spoke up and said he had been studying the situation. He suggested the strength of the humans was in their ability to lay aside small individual differences for the greater common good. He therefore proposed the animals follow suit. Everyone applauded and immediately formed a democracy. But it was only half, or a quarter, of a coon’s age before serious disputes arose and the animals split into parties, Democrats, Republicans, Independents, and Birdbrains. This solved the issue of human relations. From then on, they were far too busy fighting amongst themselves to worry about anything else. Near as I can tell.
