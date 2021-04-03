I have followed the court proceedings in the recent trial of the police officer who is accused of killing George Floyd. Simple humanity should be enough for you to sympathize with the agony the man must have endured as he slowly expired under the officer’s knee, whether intentionally or not. Watching the video is proof enough too much force was used on the man. There is no excuse for such behavior and this is why the officer is on trial. It is difficult under the circumstances, but essential to remember the accused is fully entitled to his day in court, to be treated as innocent until proven guilty. He certainly is entitled to the rights he personally denied Mr. Floyd.
I keep coming back to this: Everybody deserves due process, even the most obviously guilty. The accused is presumed innocent until proven guilty because it might be you or I one day whose life is in the hands of a jury. Otherwise, it’s all a show trial and a sham, not justice. Justice is allowing the accused his day in court and if found innocent, released. If found guilty, justice is the punishment allowed by law. It works both ways.
It is obvious enough by the video evidence alone how George Floyd died. It is only a matter of mitigating circumstance on what the officer’s punishment should be. This is all part of the process, the legal, evidentiary process. Does anything Mr. Floyd did to get him arrested mean he deserved to die? No, it did not. His treatment was insensitive and not how any citizen is supposed to be treated, no matter the offense. He was in the hands of the law and not going anywhere. What happened during the arrest was not proper- it was torture and to my mind, an example of police brutality no matter what led up to the incident.
You can be accused of anything from a petty theft to homicide and still deserve to be treated fairly and with humanity. This is what I am trying to get at.
If the jury were to acquit the accused and set him free, civil unrest would surely erupt. If so, would such a reaction be justified or simply mob violence? It comes down to having enough trust in the legal system to allow due process and administer appropriate justice, especially difficult when the accused is a member of the justice system itself.
If courts were to base their findings on public opinion out of fear of further violence or to appease political aims, it is not a court and justice is not blind, and we all have something to fear if our time comes.
In the past, there has been injustice in the court systems, injustices that have led to civil unrest. But if the results are solely dependent on public opinion then why have a justice system at all? We the people cannot have our own day in court unless the system is as fair and justice is as blind as it is supposed to be. Due process has to apply to both the offender and the officer, the judge and the jury.
I would not trust any justice system that ruled simply on public opinion or how they might react. This is the same type of mob violence that once led to lynchings. We are supposed to be past those days. We all know if even if testimony were to prove the officer innocent and he was released, entire cities would burn and the anger and violence would go on forever. It is for this very reason that the justice system needs to get this right, not for fear of mob violence but to cool the passions of the people who demand and deserve justice.
There is an old saying that the accused would get a fair trial before he was hung, proving he was going to be hung no matter what. That is what I am trying to get at. Everybody deserves his or her day in court and we have to trust in the system. I firmly believe the officer on trial is one of those types who needs to be weeded out of law enforcement, but that’s not my call. I am not on the jury. I do know we cannot cut off our nose to spite our face. The law and the justice system should not be what is on trial. It is a man, and he will get far better treatment than he gave Mr. Floyd. I have enough faith in due process and the wisdom of judge and jury that whatever justice is administered to him will be fair and an example to all. Near as I can tell.
