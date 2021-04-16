AUSTIN - On Friday, April 16, Representative Cody Harris (R-Palestine) voted in support of House Bill 1927 the Constitutional Carry bill. The bill passed out of the Texas House of Representatives and is now on it's way to the Senate. HB 1927 will allow all law abiding Texans to conceal carry their firearms without the hurdle of having to obtain a conceal carry license.
"From the first day I took office I swore to uphold and protect our Constitution,” Harris said. “The recent actions of President Biden and the democratic party have put our Second Amendment rights in jeopardy. One of my top priorities was to strengthen second amendment rights, and House Bill 1927 does exactly that. It is now necessary for Texas to re-enforce our stance on the Second Amendment and stand up to the federal government's overreach. The passing of HB 1927 is a great step forward in this process."
It is now the Senate's turn to take up the mantle and get this bill to the Governor's desk. Constitutional carry not only helps to solidify Texas' stance on gun legislation, it also stands up for the conservative principles of individual liberty and less government regulation.
