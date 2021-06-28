Prior to his murder by a Minneapolis policeman, George Floyd was hardly the kind of character who could be viewed in a positive, much less sympathetic, light. Up to that time, he was quite an accomplished career felon, with at least nine arrests, including counterfeiting, illegal drug usage and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, pistol whipping a mother in front of her children.
But after his murder by suffocation, he has become an icon of police brutality, specifically brutality directed against our Black citizens.
Unwarranted violence by an agent of the state against a citizen is much more egregious than the same perpetrated citizen against citizen, not only because of the unfairness, but even more so because it tears the fabric that binds together the citizens of a republican democracy. If such people perceive, or if the state is actually coming after them, if they are a numerous, it is only logical that the 1776 phenomenon recur.
For Black citizens who perceive the police will treat them unfairly, there must be the hope that discriminatory police violence will be dealt with appropriately by the system of justice and will not be tolerated.
Yet when George Floyd was administered a death sentence for a lesser crime, President Trump could only bring the weight of his office to bear on the side of the police. In that case, perceiving that one has effectively no rights under the law, what do you expect a Black citizen in Minneapolis to do?
Having forfeited his right to say that fair justice will be administered, Trump was in no moral position to try to suppress or calm the riots that followed. From the Black perspective, given Trump’s pronouncements at the time, a response with force would appear to be just a larger application of state oppression. And of course, defund the police was also a terrible counter to the perception that, as far as the Blacks were concerned, the police were a malignant force. Since Floyd’s death and the relative withdrawal of policing, murders in Minneapolis have skyrocketed in Black neighborhoods.
The result, on the national stage, is that we are attempting to reform policing based on anecdotes. Given the recent epidemic of videos showing Blacks being savaged by the police, who might not think that is part of their mindset, if not their training?
In medicine, prescribing treatments based on anecdotal evidence has resulted in destructive episodes of widespread quackery, e.g., bleeding with leeches, chelation and hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19.
It is thus worth examining some data about crime rates and arrests by race, some collected facts, not opinions or random snapshots:
In a study of arrests for violent crimes involving more than 335,000 incidents where the victim saw the offender, I quote, “… results show the odds of arrest for white offenders is approximately 22% higher for robbery, 13% higher for aggravated assault, and 9% higher for simple assault than they are for black offenders.” For these types of crimes, Blacks were arrested less often than whites, not what you would think.
Crime rates, however, in the Black community are epidemic. One might hypothesize that crimes are over reported because of racism in the police force. Rates of the crime of murder is the easiest rebuttal to this speculation. A cold, non-breathing body is an objective marker of fact, not bias. In a study of arrests for murder in 13 large American cities compiled in Charles Murray’s recent book, Facing Reality, the mean Black/white arrest ratio for murder was 21/1. And murder is a criminal malady overwhelmingly where the victim is Black perpetrated by Black. For example, in NewYork City in the case of over 1,900 Black deaths and the shooter was known, 89% were killed by Blacks, 10% by Hispanics, and 0.4% by whites.
Certainly, rogue racist cops need to be held to justice, but in painting law enforcement with such an unfairly broad brush, it is the Black community that will and has suffered most from not enough policing.
Asked why he robbed banks, Willie Sutton famously replied, “Because that is where the money is.” Analogously, being by far the biggest locus of crime, the Black community desperately needs more police as well as good policing.
As one united country, we need to ensure that all citizens are treated fairly and equitably under the law, because now we need the police more than ever.
When circumstances have arisen that have made a martyr of a repeat felon, that is a huge tragedy above and beyond the personal tragedy of the man.
This American democracy is in a parlous place. If large swaths of citizenry have no respect for the law or constitution, our future as such a nation is in doubt.
If you examine the riots in Minneapolis after George Floyd’s death, the rioters clearly felt justifiably, horribly aggrieved; likewise, if you look at the mob that trashed our Capitol on January 6, they also clearly felt their cause was just, that they were being patriots even though they were attempting to subvert the very heart of our constitution – the peaceful transfer of power.
For this republic to endure, there must be a place to meet and reason in the middle.
