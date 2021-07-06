Until recent years, service in the military was common for most of our political leaders. Over the last 70 plus years, only four of our Presidents served no time in the uniform of our country. It made no difference early on whether the president was a Democrat or a Republican—just that he honored the call to serve without trying to opt out.
Bill Clinton, Barrack Obama, Donald Trump and our present leader Joe Biden bypassed service in the military for one reason or another. Harry Truman, Dwight Eisenhower, John Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan served our nation well. Today it seems that most of those being touted as future leaders of our country come up short on military service. Choices being choices, a man or woman who served our nation in uniform has more credibility with me.
Just about the time it looks as if sunshine and brighter days are ahead, the rains come again—in abundance. Lots of hay on the ground again and it got soaked. Once rained on, hay loses much of its value for feeding—especially for pregnant cows or those nursing a calf. But, as the old story goes, beggars can’t be choosers. And with the need to restock the barns with hay for the winter, we may have to accept some lower quality bales. Just add more protein via cubes, winter pastures, or molasses tubs. Whatever route we go, it will be an expensive proposition.
Already some cattle folks are surveying their hay meadows and pasture lands for evidence of a voracious pest that is expected to come our way. The fall armyworm has been found in some areas nearby, and farmers have chemicals and sprayers ready to go if they do show. With a shortage of hay and feed and fertilizer prices going up considerably, we don’t really need the armyworm problem.
The plant folks at Texas A & M have done it again. They got their heads together and selected ornamental sweet potatoes as the latest Texas Superstar. Dr. Brent Pemberton specializes in ornamentals—and says there are lots of varieties available locally. Different colors and varying leaf shapes are available locally.
Pemberton also says that some of the older varieties of ornamental sweet potatoes are aggressive as they try to take over a flower bed. Newer varieties are more subdued and offer a lot of drought resistance. Give them a try—your homestead will benefit!
