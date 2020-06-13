Telestroke technology leads to faster diagnosis, quicker treatment time and ability for patients to stay close to home
Palestine Regional Medical Center proudly announces a new 24/7 stroke diagnosis and treatment service using telemedicine technology and Medical City Healthcare Telehealth board-certified neurologists in Dallas-Fort Worth that provides local patients evaluation and care within minutes.
“Timing is critical for a patient experiencing a stroke,” said Roy Finch, Chief Executive Officer at PRMC. “Now we can offer direct contact with a neurology specialist within about two-and-a-half minutes.
“Not only can we deliver treatment to the patient faster, we can treat more local patients and spend less precious time transporting them to another facility.”
With this new service, the hospital, and Medical City Healthcare Telehealth work together in real time to evaluate and diagnose a stroke patient’s symptoms as fast as possible using audio and visual telecommunications, ensuring that the patient’s optimum window of opportunity does not close before critical treatment begins.
No longer will time be wasted as an ambulance travels, possibly for hours, seeking emergent neurology care elsewhere.
Health officials believe that telehealth is the future of medicine. The use of telehealth allows medical experts to consult with patients located in hospitals that lack access to specialists because of a shortage of neurologists.
According to Finch, the technology allows the neurologist to see and talk to PRMC’s medical team and the patient as if that neurologist were physically present in the patient’s room. The remote telehealth neurologist can also access the patient’s medical records.
“What’s special about our neurologists is that we are all on active staff at hospitals, and we treat stroke patients every day,” said Christopher V. Fanale, MD, Medical City Healthcare TeleNeurology Medical Director. “Sometimes hospitals across the country don’t have all of the stroke resources needed or neurology specialists on staff. Our telemedicine team is meant to fill that gap.”
PRMC has also contracted with Medical City Healthcare Telehealth to provide acute neurological care during the critical period following the onset of a patient’s neurological symptoms.
“Telehealth is a significant innovation in medicine, and we are proud to feature Telestroke in particular at our facility,” said Finch. “Not only does it allow us to treat patients faster, but it gives them access to excellent specialists and allows them to stay close to family and their home for treatment and recovery.”
