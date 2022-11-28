Corn is an all time east Texas favorite, and May through September is considered corn season. But as autumn settles in and the temperature gets colder many began to enjoy nice warm pots of beans, chili, soups and stews. And typically in east Texas with those particular dishes, it is the ground meal of the corn kernels in the form of cornbread that accompany these warm dishes.
Each year there are many requests for various cornbread recipes, and the Rusk County Extension Office has a nice recipe publication featuring many of these traditional favorites from cornbread salad to creole corn muffins to sweet milk cornbread. Typically "crusty" cornbread is a southern favorite, and everyone has their own way to make it. Even our pioneer ancestors referred to basic cornbread varieties as johnnycake, ashcake, and corn pone.
The following are just a few basic tips/facts in basic cornbread preparation:
1. Pouring batter into a hot, well-oiled, cast-iron skillet results in a heavier crust
2. White cornmeal is slightly milder in flavor than yellow cornmeal
3. Whole-ground cornmeal is slightly higher in fiber than degermed; store in refrigerator or freezer since it does not keep as well as degermed
4. To substitute regular flour or cornmeal for self-rising in a recipe, add 1 ½ teaspoon of baking powder and ½ teaspoon of salt per cup
Listed is a "Skillet Cornbread" recipe. For a copy of the "Cornbread Recipe" publication please stop by or contact Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, 113 East Fordall Street, Henderson - 903-657-0376.
Skillet Cornbread
Ingredients
1 cup self-rising cornmeal
1 cup self-rising flour
1 ½ cups buttermilk
1/4 c vegetable oil
2 eggs, beaten
2 tablespoons brown sugar
Combine cornmeal and flour, mixing well. Combine remaining ingredients, mixing well; add to dry mixture, stirring until smooth.
Pour the batter into a well-greased 10-inch cast-iron skillet. Bake at 450 degrees for 20 to 25 minutes. Remove from heat, and invert on a plate.
Yield: 8 to 10 servings.
