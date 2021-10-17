We read in Job 23:9, “When He acts on the left, I cannot behold Him; He turns on the right, I cannot see Him.” Job always contended that if a heavenly court were convened, God would find him “not guilty.” The problem we see here is Job was having a problem finding God.
Have you ever felt the God has deserted you? You pray, give, fast, preach and yet you feel like God is millions of miles away. I feel like that sometimes. Job remained through his suffering steadfast that God knew his heart for even when he says, “I cannot see Him,” he says in verses 10-12, “When He has tried me, I shall come forth as gold. My foot has held fast to His path; I have kept His way and not turned aside. I have not departed from the command of His lips; I have treasured the words of His mouth more than my necessary food.”
I have to come to the place that I realize God doesn’t answer certain prayers from us because we are not spiritually mature enough to handle it. It would destroy us. Just because God delays, does not mean denial. God knows what is best for us. He blinds us to things because if we could roll back the unseen, our minds would be freaked out by the sight of the angels that are fighting demons on our behalf. “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places.”
Job was broken but that was not his destination. Brokenness is not our destiny or destination. Brokenness is what gets us to our destination, Sometimes, it takes falling down, and taking steps backward so we can fall forward. Forward, into the sweet embrace of our Lord. But, what do we say? "Everybody wants the power, but nobody wants to ensure the process.” There was a time, I felt I had lost everything; my health, financial well-being and emotional stability. God had to bring me to that place through His divine providence so that I stop looking inward. I had to look upward. I had to become as Job, “I know that You can do all things, And that no purpose of Yours can be thwarted.”
If you’re going through the fires of life, you may think that God is silent but remember, “The Teacher is always silent during the test.” He’s monitored your classroom of life, not taking his hand from you. He’s guiding you with His almighty providence so that when the test is over, you will have gained spiritual knowledge and maturity for your divine purpose.
Eddie Turner has a master’s degree in Christian ministry and bachelor of science degree in religion/Christian counseling. He is retired and a member of Norwood Heights Baptist Church in Palestine.
