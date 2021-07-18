Jehoshaphat and Ahaziah (2 Chronicles 20:35); David and Michal (2 Sam 6); Abigail and Nabal (1 Samuel 25:3) – These are all examples of what the Lord called “unequal yokes” in the Bible. A yoke, of course, is the device that is used to tie two mules or oxen to each other side by side so that they equally can share a burden.
Imagine a team of horses tied together in such a way as to harness their combined power and use it on a single goal: pulling a plow, a wagon, a chariot, or some other heavy load. The yoke would enable them to equally share the load and equally distribute their power – more power less effort! However, for the yoke to work properly it required animals closely matched in size and strength. Picture a dog sled in the snow. On one side we put a big strong 90-pound husky but on the other we put a two-pound chihuahua! That would be rather ridiculous and hilarious. Point is those two are never going to be equally yoked. It won’t work. The husky would have no help from the little chihuahua. See what I mean by unequal yoke? Consequently, God forbid the children of Israel from using unequal yokes (Deut 22:4).
Now if you will, turn in the Bible to 2 Corinthians 6:14 where we read, “Be ye not unequally yoked together with unbelievers: for what fellowship hath righteousness with unrighteousness? And what communion hath light with darkness?” If you’ve been around a bit, you probably realize there are a lot of different situations where two people are in an unequal yoke. In fact, I’d wager you not only know someone who is in an unequal yoke, but you may have even been in one yourself? Perhaps you are realizing you are in an unequal yoke right now. Perhaps you are in an unequal yoke in marriage? In business? In a friendship? In a relationship?
An unequal yoke in friends eventually causes problems just as an unequal yoke of business partners, spouses etc. The Lord, in his gentle sweetness, would spare you the pain and disappointment of an unequal yoke so he said, “be not unequally yoked with unbelievers.”
Perhaps an unequal friendship will iron itself out. Perhaps an unequal marriage will resolve itself. Maybe a bad partnership in business will end up working out for the best, but it isn’t likely and more often than not it ends up a mess. So, God tried to save you the heartache and the ensuing difficulties by telling you up front – don’t do it.
Bible-believing Christians deserve the gentle benefits and peace that is to be had by being equally matched in friendships, in relationships, in marriage, in business ventures. Sure, you can pair up the husky with that chihuahua. Maybe the chihuahua and the husky will like each other a lot. But when it is time to pull together, the chihuahua can’t help, can’t contribute, can’t even offer an opinion on the sled. He’s just a hindrance. Maybe you have some friends who are good people, but they’re spiritually lost as a goose in a hurricane. When it comes to spiritual matters, you can’t ask their counsel or even expect them to understand. Why not make it easy on yourself and follow the Lord’s guidance? Come find yourself some Christian friends and get yoked with Jesus at Calvary Baptist Church across from Pizza Hut on the loop. 903-729-5924
