As Christians, we want to be happy. God wants it to be that way. Right? Today we allow feeling to fuel our experiences and our attitudes toward our relationships and friendships and that is simply not biblical.
Instead of seeking to understand God’s true purpose in our lives, we tend to view life based on what our spouse and others can do for us, what they can give us, how they make us feel about ourselves. How they can validate us. We what them to make us happy.
I read somewhere that many believers have a superficial notion of God as a “genie -in-the bottle” whose primary function is to bring us happiness. But this is not the case. The Bible is clear that His design is to make us holy and sanctified, conformed to His image, not to be happy.
“But as the One who called you is holy, you also are to be holy in all your conduct; for it is written, Be holy, because I am holy” (1 Peter 1:15-16). I love how A.W. Tozer puts it, "No man should desire to be happy who is not at the same time holy. He should spend his efforts in seeking to know and do the will of God, leaving to Christ the matter of how happy he should be."
I have experienced many dark times in my life. Amid the struggle things seemed impossible but I have found that it is in the dark times God gives us opportunities to trust Him. Job’s wife went through some dark times. She watched her husband in agony, his entire body covered with boils. His discomfort was so great, he scraped himself with broken pottery.His wife said to him, “Are you still trying to maintain your integrity? Curse God and die,” (Job 2:9). Even in our darkest times, God’s will prevail. God said Job had “maintained his integrity.” That kind of faith should encourage us to trade our hopelessness for hope.
Martha said to Jesus, “Lord, if only you had been here, my brother would not have died.” (John 11:21). I know it is hard to see God’s plan amid the most difficult times in our lives. Martha had just buried her brother. The mourners were still at her home. She was grieving, but God would be glorified through this tragedy. “it happened for the glory of God so that the Son of God will receive glory from this,” (John 11:4b).Jesus received Martha and Mary’s message about their brother. His response to those around him revealed assurance. “Lazarus’s sickness will not end in death,” (John 11:4). God had a plan. Jesus arrived, and told Lazarus to come forth from the grave.
My friend, God’s ways are not our ways. If you are going through a dark time. God is with you. You have a choice. Will you doubt, or will let go of the “need to know why” and trust God?
