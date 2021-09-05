Have you ever made a promise? Sure you have. When someone makes a promise, we expect them to keep it. It is like an unwritten contract. When you make a promise to be at your daughter’s dance recital or your son’s little league baseball game, they don’t consider the context in which the promise was given, they just expect you to be there.
Many times we seize God’s promises without considering the context in which they were given. We always lose something when we do that. Consider Jeremiah 33:3, “Call to me and I will answer you and will tell you great and hidden things that you have not known.” (ESV) If we trace the setting of this promise and Israel’s history, King Solomon is dead. The Northern Kingdom is lost, the Southern Kingdom is about to fall, Zedekiah was king and the city was under siege by Nebuchadnezzar. Jeremiah has been predicting gloom and doom for the nation and recommending surrender to Nebuchadnezzar and he is thrown in prison for his trouble.
Jeremiah, “the weeping prophet,” brings a new message. He predicts a return from captivity, “For behold, days are coming, declares the LORD, when I will restore the fortunes of my people, Israel and Judah, says the LORD, and I will bring them back to the land that I gave to their fathers, and they shall take possession of it.” (Jer. 30:3) Jeremiah is then told to go buy land that is occupied by Babylon (32:6-15). I am sure we would have been as confused as Jeremiah.
First, he was told to predict doom and gloom, but now he is to proclaim cheer and hope. This symbolic purchase not only confirms his prediction but certifies God’s prophecy.
We must always remember the Giver of the promise. The Giver is The Great I Am, the Lord of Lords, King of Kings, Our Creator and the One for Whom nothing is impossible. God has made a promise to you today. “’Call to Me, I will answer you,’ He will show you great and mighty (hidden) things, which you do not know.”
Friend, are you confused by what is going on around you? God is calling to you. Are you going through a time of trial, are you confused about what is going on in your life? Maybe you are faced with a difficult decision? Maybe God is calling you to a particular task.
We live in turbulent times. Call on Him, He will answer you. Step out in faith as Jeremiah and go buy that spiritual land. Seize that opportunity as God has commanded. Let fear give way to faith and God shall, “tell you great and hidden things that you have not known.”
Until next time, may the Lord be your refuge and stronghold, may you seek Him in your time of need, and may you find shelter in His sacred tent.
