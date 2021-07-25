Christians should be eager to discuss heaven no matter their age. Just the realization our time is so short should motivate us to use every minute in this life to serve Christ to the fullest. Moses prayed, “Teach us to number our days carefully so that we may develop wisdom in our hearts.” (Psalm 90:12)
What is heaven going to be like? Some think it’s going to be a perpetual worship service. Others think that heaven will be monotonous. When God created man, he gave him two jobs, work (Gen. 2:8,15) and worship (Gen. 3:8). Based on these scriptures, I believe we will have the same primary responsibilities in the new heaven and the new earth. Work in heaven? We hate work now because of the curse. In the new heaven and earth, there will be no curse. (Rev. 22:3) Just imagine the great things we shall be doing.
The worship is going to be nothing we have ever seen or heard. It’s gonna be loud and glorious. In 2013 CBS News reported that the Kansas City Chiefs set a world record in a game against the Oakland Raiders for being the loudest fans. They broke the record with an amazing 137.5 decibels. To put that in perspective, a jet engine at 100 feet is about 140 decibels. Heavenly worship will be spectacular and it will be loud. Trust me, even if you don’t like loud, you’ll enjoy it. After you receive your glorified body, everything will be perfected. Just imagine hearing Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus” in perfect clarity. Read Revelation 4:9-11, and just close your eyes and envision the angles, the 24 elders and wings of the cherubim sounding like waves crashing against the shore. In Isaiah 6:2-4 we read, “And one called to another: Holy, holy, holy is the Lord of Hosts;… the foundations of the doorways shook at the sound of their voices.”
It’s wonderful to know at death the spirit of every believer is ushered into the presence of God, to witness these glorious sights and sounds. We have that promise and assurance in 2 Corinthians 5:6-8. Moments after we die we will have our first glimpse of heaven, that wonderful place, and later as Christians, we will change locations from the third heaven or paradise to the new heaven and the new earth.
If you wait until the moment of your death to choose your eternal destination, you will have waited too long. In the story of Lazarus, (Luke 16:14-31) “Father Abraham, have pity on me and send Lazarus to dip the tip of his finger in water and cool my tongue because I am in agony in this fire.” If you don’t know Jesus, ask for forgiveness and accept him today.
Eddie Turner has an M.A. in pastoral ministries and a B.S. in pastoral counseling. He is a member of Norwood Heights Baptist Church. Join him on his Christian blog “Reaching Out” at eturner2502.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.