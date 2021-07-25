If time and space permitted, I would include here Chapters 14-19 of 2 Samuel, the entire account of King David’s diabolical and tyrannical son Absalom. The story of Absalom is a historical drama that would make Hitler look like a choir boy. Absalom was a murderer, a tyrant, a lunatic and his deeds could not be more antithetical to those of David. He was a plotting, scheming, rebellious son who usurped the throne of David and sought to kill his own father. His deeds are unfit for the gentle ears and imaginations of the readers. His actions were so fierce and cruel that even God decided to intervene and bring him to heel.
In those terrible chapters (2 Samuel 14-19) Absalom did things that would make any noble and meditative person cringe. The story peaks in chapter 18 and 19 with King David’s general, Joab, killing Absalom as he hung in a tree. The tragic story shows us David wailing out in his deep sorrow as news of his son Absalom’s death reaches him.
“O Absalom, my son, my son…would God I had died for thee!” What a picture of a compassionate father at the loss of his rebellious son. But Joab detested Absalom and wanted him dead. He was glad to kill him; glad to meet out justice and judgment. Joab dispensed Absalom’s gruesome death with the utmost hatred and considered himself a hero for it. When he learned of David’s gut wrenching sorrow and heard tell of how David bewailed his son’s death, Joab was furious!
He railed against David for mourning Absalom’s death 2 Samuel 19:1-7). Now let me ask you parents – is it not so that no matter how hateful, cruel, rebellious and defiled your son or daughter might be – you love them still? Your heart’s desire is that they might turn from their wickedness and be redeemed from their past deeds? Is this not so? Is not our love of our children like a well with no bottom? Doesn’t the mercy of a father or mother well up in you when your children stumble into sin? David begged and ordered his soldiers, if they should catch Absalom, to ‘deal gently with Absalom, my son, for my sake’? (2 Samuel 18:5)
When I look in the mirror, I see an Absalom staring back at me. I see a Barabbas in my eyes. I too am a murderer, a liar, a thief, a rebellious son (Matthew 27:15-21). All we like sheep have gone astray. There is none good, no not one! Right and just is the judgment and condemnation I deserve. Death and Hell have I deserved. Justice would be well served in my death, BUT praise God and His Lamb that it was not justice and vengeance that found me first. No, it was a father’s love and mercy that tracked me down and oh, how gently has God’s mercy dealt with me! Go and look in the mirror and tell me sir, ma’am, do you not see Absalom? Do you not see Barabbas staring back at you? I pray God’s mercy will find you before His judgment and wrath do (John 3:36).
Hebrews 10:29 is hunting you. 1 Peter 5:8 is tracking you like a lion. I hope you will be found by God’s love and mercy. We urge and welcome you to come and visit Calvary Baptist Church on the Loop across from Pizza Hut. Call for directions 903-729-5924. Check us out on the internet at http:www.Calvarybcpalestine.com. Hear this message in its entirety on Youtube: See Pastor Malcolm Harrison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.