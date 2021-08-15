How many of us today have a plan of how our life should be, the things we want to do, the person we want to marry, or the job we want to aspire to? This plan is embedded in our core and we hold tight to it. For to let go of it, is to let go of our dream, to lose the hope of who we are. Or is it? We are so intent on working our plan that we will not let God have control of our lives. We are living with a “clenched fist” and God cannot put anything into a clenched fist. Just think if we gave it to God how much more would he return to us.
Probably one of the most famous Bible verses is John 3:16, “For God loved the world in this way: He gave His One and Only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life.”
Did you know that Hannah, a woman of faith in the Bible, gave her first son to God? The story of Hannah is found in 1 Samuel 1- 2. She was loved by her husband, Elkanah, but the Lord had closed her womb. Being childless, she vowed to God that if He would give her a son, she would give him to the Lord all the days of his life. We are told, “Hannah had no children” (1 Samuel 1:2). To be a wife who could not bear children in the East could result in divorce but Elkanah loved her and tried to encourage her.
The Bible does not mention the details of Hannah’s prayer, but she vowed to God that if He would give her a son, she would give the child to God’s service (1 Samuel 1:11). Hannah bore a child, Samuel, and she told Eli the priest, “I prayed for this boy, and since the Lord gave me what I asked Him for, I now give the boy to the Lord. For as long as he lives, he is given to the Lord. Then he bowed in worship to the Lord there.” Hannah lived with an open hand, not a clenched fist. God blessed her with Samuel who was a blessing to the Jewish nation.
I wonder what you are holding onto today? What are you clenching so tight? God has a wonderful plan for you. “Let the favor of the Lord our God be upon us; And confirm for us the work of our hands; Yes, confirm the work of our hands.” (Psalm 90:17)
What hurt are you clenching in your heart that if you let it go that person will not get what they deserve, or that forgiveness that needs to be given? God will never give anything to a clenched fist. Open your hands and heart today to God and witness the wondrous power of the Almighty God in your life. Until next time, may the Lord bless you.
